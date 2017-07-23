Study shows relationship between smelling food and weight gain

Your sense of smell- love it or hate, could be strongly tied to your weight, according to new research. In an article published in Cell Metabolism, UC-Berkeley researchers explained that smelling food before eating it could cause weight gain.

The study was conducted on mice, not humans, but the correlation is eye-opening.

Regular mice, and mice with temporarily disabled senses of smell, were all fed a high fat “Burger King diet.”

The normal mice doubled in size, but the mice who couldn’t smell only gained 10% of their weight.

The mice who had doubled in size lost the weight once their sense of smell was taken away-- without changing their “Burger King diet.”

The researchers think this could theoretically work on humans, but caution that it would be a pretty terrible experience. “People that don’t have a sense of smell can get depressed,” the lead researcher explains. “They’d lose all pleasure of eating.”

In that case, we’ll keep our sense of smell and enjoy that cheeseburger. If we wanted to lose all pleasure of eating, we’d just serve up a plate of kale.