Little boy cries as stepmom reads wedding vows to him

Being a stepparent can be tough. Sometimes it’s hard to convince a stepchild how much you love them even though you’re not their mother or father. Not for Senior Airman Emily Leehan and her new stepson Gage Newville.

When Leehan exchanged vows with Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua Newville, she included words of love for little Gage too. That’s when things got pretty emotional. The viral video features Gage bawling his eyes out as she expresses her love for him.

"I want you to be safe and to try your hardest and to be a good person," she said.

She told him "Don't cry baby," which prompted more tears from Gage and wedding guests.

Also in tears, Sgt. Newville rubbed Gage's head and said, ""Buddy. It's okay."

Leehan continued on to say, "You are so extremely smart, handsome and kind to others. You have helped make me into the woman that I am today."

Then came words that sent everyone into tears. "And I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you,” she said.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as she proceeded to give him a hug and a kiss on the cheek. Gage watched intently as the rings were placed, and remained close for the rest of the ceremony.

Watch the video to see this little boy’s emotional moment.