Officer honored after adopting abused boy and sister

Police officers get life-changing calls on the radio every day. In 2015 however, it was when he was off-duty that officer Jody Thompson heard the most important call of his life and of an 8-year-old boy named John.

He was returning from a day of law enforcement training when the radio reported domestic child abuse case in Thompson’s home town of Poteau, Oklahoma. When Thompson arrived he learned that John had been tied up and stuffed in a trash can of ice cold water by his parents before they went into town -- Something they’d done to him hundreds of times before. But this time, John managed to escape to a neighbor’s house where they called the police.

Thompson took him to the hospital where he underwent intensive care for two days. During that time he couldn’t stop thinking about what John endured. He returned to the hospital, and asked John if he would like to live with him. He said ‘yes’, and Thompson became a certified foster parent and began the paperwork to adopt him.

Thompson never mentioned his plans to his two sons, Ryan and Charley, or his wife, Jeannie. It turns out she has just as big a heart as he does. He told People.com, “She got out of the car, gave John a big hug and we’ve never looked back.”

And the family has kept on growing. Two days after adopting John, they learned Jeannie was pregnant with a girl, Zaven. Months later, they adopted John’s baby sister Paizley who was born during her parent’s incarceration. Recently, Officer Thompson was given an award by the Poteau Police Department for his exemplary actions and those of his family.

Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen said, "Jody's actions as well has his families are second to none! The example of love and compassion he has shown to this young man and his sister is an example everyone should follow. It's men like you that make me proud of our law enforcement brothers and sisters. You are very deserving of this commendation. I am proud to serve with you!"

Watch the video to see how this brother and sister are now safe with the Thompsons.