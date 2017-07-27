Mayor Stubbs the Cat dies at 20

Sigmund Freud once said, “Time spent with cats is never wasted.” And the people of Talkeetna, Alaska, would agree as it was in this town Stubbs the cat served as mayor for 19 years.

Beginning as a write in candidate, Stubbs won the 1998 mayoral election and governed 900 residents without the help of a human mayor.

In 2013, Stubbs escaped death when a dog attacked him, proving that cats really do have 9 lives. But like all living beings, Stubbs couldn’t escape Father Time.

By late 2016, Stubbs was pretty much house bound, eventually passing over last weekend at the age of 20.

So who will take over? Stubbs’ owners believe the answer lies with another one of their pets. They wrote of their kitten, “Amazingly, Denali has the exact personality as Stubbs.”

Rest in peace, Stubbs. You’ll be missed.