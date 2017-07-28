1 in 5 people are chronic procrastinators

Posted: Jul 28 2017

Updated: Jul 28 2017 06:23PM EDT

If you aren’t a chronic procrastinator, chances are you know several. According to research presented at the recent Procrastination Research Conference [https://procrastinationconference10.wordpress.com/] held at DePaul University, 1 in 5 people are chronic procrastinators.  

Everyone procrastinates, but what separates the chronic procrastinators (or “procs”) from everyone else is that they consistently procrastinate in multiple areas — work, personal, financial, social — in ways that wreak havoc, undermine goals, and produce perpetual shame. 

 

If this sounds all too familiar, what can you do? Experts advise that it isn’t as simple as learning to manage your time. You’ll have to learn to manage the thoughts and emotions that make you put off doing things. If it’s a severe problem, seek help with a professional who understands procrastination. 

