8-year-old helps buy his friend a new wheelchair

Kamden Houshan and Paul Burnett, both 8 years old, have been best friends since kindergarten. Like all best friends, they do everything together.

So it didn’t take long for Paul to see that Kamden’s wheelchair was causing him a lot of trouble. He falls out of it, it’s heavy, and it doesn’t fit through doors -- requiring his mother to carry him into the bathroom.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune, doctors removed part of a massive tumor embedded in Kamden’s spine when he was born. His life was saved, but the surgery left him paraplegic and in a wheelchair. His current wheelchair is covered by insurance, but they will only pay for a new one every five years.

After learning about GoFundMe on YouTube, Paul decided to start a campaign to buy Kamden a customized wheelchair. The GoFundMe has already raised more than enough to buy Kamden a high-quality custom wheelchair from Box Wheelchairs. While his is being built, Box loaned Kamden a demonstration wheelchair and it is already making a difference.

Eventually Kamden will outgrow this one and need another wheelchair, but his friendship with Paul looks like it will last forever.

Watch the video to see how Paul is keeping Kamden rollin’.