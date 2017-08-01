Supplement use is up-- and so are calls to Poison Control Centers

Is it possible to overdose on vitamins? That’s the question being asked at a startling rate across the nation’s Poison Control Centers.

A new study published in the Journal of Medical Toxicology found that calls about exposure to dietary supplements increased nearly 50 percent between 2005 and 2012.

Between 2000 and 2012, there was a “supplement overexposure call” every 24 minutes, on average.

For the purposes of the study, the term “dietary supplements” meant: vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, amino acids, and homeopathic agents. Most of the reported symptoms were rapid heart rate, vomiting, dizziness, nausea, irritability, and/or drowsiness.

Seventy percent of the calls were about children younger than 6 years old — and 99 percent of those exposures were “unintentional.” However, only 4.5 percent of all reported supplement exposures led to serious medical outcomes.

Most dietary supplements don’t come with childproof lids, so parents need to take special care when storing them.

Keep your vitamins safely secured and out of curious hands. Supplements are expensive, but our kids are even more precious.