Grocery store workers go above and beyond for boy with autism

Navigating the world as a child with autism can be a struggle every day. Seven-year-old Dylan Russell and his mother Michelle are regulars at a local supermarket in England.

Dylan, who has autism, used to get anxious and restless during the shopping trips, until one day he started stacking baskets at the checkout. It was then Dylan struck up a friendship with Asda employee Gareth.

Gareth said, “We knew he would be coming back the week after so we made him a name badge which he loved and took home with him. It’s just been little things really to show him what we do and make him feel welcome when he comes to the store.”

The honorary employee even got a VIP tour, which included making his own pizza and seeing the delivery area and giant freezer.

His mother said, "I can’t thank Gareth enough for everything he’s done for Dylan. The store tour was absolutely brilliant – Dylan loved it and we’re so touched. He’s even been telling everyone he works at Asda! He’s in his element when he’s in the store.”

These seemingly small gestures can make an incredible impact. All we have to do is take the time to see each other and ask ourselves “How can I help make the world a better place today?”