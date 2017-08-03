Girl's toy fire truck gets stolen, but firefighters save the day

Posted: Aug 03 2017 02:01AM EDT

Updated: Aug 03 2017 02:01AM EDT

Bailey Desloover and her 2-year-old sister Penelope were playing with their toys when they were called in for dinner. When they returned outside to play, they discovered their toy fire truck was stolen.

“I was mad and sad,” Bailey told FOX 2 Detroit. “Why would you think it would be okay to take our fire truck?” 

Their mother, Molly Heisler, posted a message to the neighborhood’s Facebook page hoping someone might see it. No one had seen the toy, but the Monroe Township Fire Department saw the post and knew they could help. They had the same exact toy fire truck. 

"I have a firefighter man cave. I have several pedal cars down there," firefighter Jerry Lawson said. "I collect pedal cars and I bought this one three years ago. When I saw the picture I was like, 'Dave I have the same one, let's go ahead and donate the pedal car.'"

Firefighters made the surprise delivery-- and that made Bailey and Penelope’s day. The girls were given a demonstration, and a push around the lawn by the kind men and women. 

"I am so surprised," Bailey said. "I am so happy, so grateful and everything."

Toys eventually break, get stored in attics, or are sold at tag sales. However, the kindness of these firefighters will be remembered by this family forever. 

"We just want to make something right for a little girl," Lt. David Nadeau said. "The expression on her face made it all worth it."

 

Watch the video to see the special delivery. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Girl's toy fire truck gets stolen, but firefighters save the day
  • 4-year-old asks officer to help hunt for monsters in new house
  • Pregnant Kentucky doctor delivers patient's baby while waiting to give birth herself
  • Study highlights risks of CTE for football players
  • Dentist helps cancer patient with new dentures
  • Grocery store workers go above and beyond for boy with autism
  • Supplement use is up-- and so are calls to Poison Control Centers
  • 9 office buzzwords you should avoid at all costs
  • Marine says goodbye to comrade and service dog ‘Cena'
  • 8-year-old helps buy his friend a new wheelchair