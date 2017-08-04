Thieves return Canadian boy's stolen motorbike, along with handwritten apology

Canada has a reputation of having some of the nicest and most polite citizens in the world. Recently, two thieves helped reinforce that popular opinion.

Global News Canada reports that after Bobby Dumaresq noticed his son’s motorbike was stolen from their home, his girlfriend, Melanie Flesher, posted a message on Facebook asking neighbors to keep an eye out for it.

Upon seeing the Facebook post, the thieves had a change of heart. The next day, before the boy even noticed it was gone, the motorbike was returned. However, they didn’t just return the motorbike. In true Canadian fashion, they went the extra mile and included a new lock and a full tank of gas.

Attached was a handwritten letter that reads:

“Hello. Well we should start by saying sorry for stealing your son’s bike. Although not an excuse, me and my friend figured it would belong to some teenager who had outgrown it. When we read your Facebook post, we immediately knew we had to take it back to him.

We’ve bought him a new, more secure lock as the previous one was already broken. The keys are in with the bike. For the future take the keys inside with you. I know we aren’t really in a place to give you advice but the heartbreak your son must have felt upon discovering his bike missing should never be relived (sp).

We have filled the tank and topped up the oil for him. Again we really are sorry for putting him through all this. We wish you two the best in your journeys riding and we hope you both can find it in your hearts to forgive us.

Ride on little man, you deserve it!”

Proving that just because you make a mistake, it doesn’t mean you can’t make things right.

Watch the video to see the change of heart.