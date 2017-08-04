Scotland's wind power breaks renewable energy record

When it comes to renewable energy, Scotland is blowing the rest of the world away.

The country smashed a record this year by generating enough energy to power the equivalent of 124 percent of its households between January and June -- solely through wind power.

According to an analysis by WWF Scotland, wind turbines provided over 6 million megawatt hours of electricity to the National Grid during that time.

"The first six months of 2017 have certainly been incredible for renewables, with wind turbines alone helping to ensure millions of tons of climate-damaging carbon emissions were avoided," said Sam Gardner, WWF Scotland’s acting director.

Scotland’s success is as inspiration-- and a challenge to the rest of the world. They’re breaking renewable energy records, attracting investments, creating jobs, and fighting climate change. Now that’s wind power.