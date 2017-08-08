Family wears helmets in show of support for baby with plagiocephaly

When Gary and Shayna Gutierrez learned their 4-month-old son Jonas had plagiocephaly, they returned home from the doctor with a helmet to correct the flat spot on his head. Little did they know they would all be accessorizing soon-- all because of Jonas’s big sister’s love and inclusion.

When 3-year-old Camila saw her brother’s helmet, she didn’t like the idea of him having to wear one alone for the next four months. She pointed out that they all had helmets they could wear -- bike helmets.

According to People.com, Shayna quickly snapped a photo of the adorabile solidarity, and it didn’t take long for the photos to go viral. Many of the responses were from proud parents tweeting photos of their babies with plagiocephaly.

Suddenly the unity went well beyond the Gutierrez’s kitchen. It turns out there’s an entire army of cute babies with head-shaping helmets out there, and they’re all in this together. Just like the Gutierrez Family.

Although Camila has only four months experience as a big sister, we’d say she’s getting the hang of it.

Watch the video to see the the cute idea.