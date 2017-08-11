Best line in Thor: Ragnarok trailer was written by Make-A-Wish kid

The universe is excited for its god of thunder, Thor. According to Entertainment Weekly, the trailer for Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok smashed records as it achieved 136 million views within the first 24 hours. However, Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the Asgardian turned Avenger, recently revealed a beautiful backstory to one of the trailer’s best lines.

The line still has fans talking -- when the Hulk bursts into an arena and Thor enthusiastically shouts to Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, ““We know each other! He’s a friend from work!”

Most fans chalked the line up to director Taika Waititi’s improvisation-friendly atmosphere he kept on set. He told MTV News that “about 80 percent” of the movie is improvised.

A mere mortal might not have mentioned it, but Hemsworth has given credit where credit is due. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Julia Cunningham he explained, “We had a young kid, a Make-A-Wish kid on set that day. “He goes, ‘You know, you should say, “He’s a friend from work!”‘”

When the cameras rolled, Hemsworth used the line and the rest is film history. Way to go kid!

Watch the video to see how the set visit turned into a legend of its own.