Instead of giving ticket, officer helps fix broken tail light

Some days all we need is a little break. But when Laura Grey saw police lights in her rearview mirror, she was given more than just a break.

Her tail light was out, and her registration was out of date.

The single mom with five children has struggled to pay the bills, and has been busy getting the kids ready for a new school year. A few months ago, an accident knocked out her tail light.

Rather than fixing her tail light and renewing her registration, she opted to use the insurance money to help with finances.

Instead of giving her a ticket, Officer Dale Horton of the Arlington Police Department found the tail light at a parts store, paid $100 for it, and had his mechanic friend, Rick Jones, come fix it for her.

“It was a huge relief to be able to drive and not worry, ‘Am I gonna get pulled over?’,and know that I can spend the extra money on school clothes and school supplies, she told FOX 4. “I don’t get a lot of help, but to have that little bit of help-- It meant a whole lot to us.”

But that’s what officers are there for -- To help.

Officer Horton believes many officers would have done the same thing.

"When you have a female in the driver seat with two kids in the back, a child she’s getting to work and she starts crying as she breaks down, and you can tell by her mannerism it’s not fake, you watch her son who reaches over to confront her, you know…. they’re in need.” Horton said while holding back tears. “We’ve all been there. And as a Christian police officer — I’ll just tell you this — that touches me more than a lot of people. So I was glad I was there.”

