‘Dream Big Princess' campaign empowering girls

Posted: Aug 17 2017 07:13PM EDT

Updated: Aug 17 2017 07:13PM EDT

LOS ANGELES -

Many girls dream of being a Disney princess when they’re young. But do they feel included if they don’t look or act like the princess in the movie?  Disney heard this concern and so they started the #DreamBigPrincess photo campaign. 

In partnership with Girl Up, a United Nations foundation dedicated to empowering girls, the photo project is set to empower and inspire young girls to challenge the idea of what a princess looks like. For the project, Disney asked 19 female photographers to shoot positive images of strong female role models from all over the world and use the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess.

Starting this week, anytime one of the photos is liked or shared using the hashtag, Disney will donate $1 to the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up Campaign. The #DreamBigPrincess campaign runs through October 11 and hopes to raise $1 million for the foundation.

 

Finally, a worthy reason for a photo to go viral!

Up Next:


Up Next

  • ‘Dream Big Princess' campaign empowering girls
  • Instead of giving ticket, officer helps fix broken tail light
  • Wheelchair dance company focuses on inclusion
  • Mistreated dog gives hope and strength to abused children
  • Volunteers use plastic bags to crochet mats for homeless
  • Southwest employees personally drives lost luggage to cancer patient
  • Police replace student's stolen college savings
  • Experts say exercise doesn't help you lose weight
  • Mother forms lasting bond with son's organ recipients
  • Police officer goes above and beyond, buying clothes for a shoplifter