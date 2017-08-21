Technology brings together international Little Leaguers

Posted: Aug 21 2017 06:50PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 06:50PM EDT

LOS ANGELES -

A picture of two Little League baseball players side by side is going viral. The two boys are seated side by side, gazing intently at their phones-- but it’s not what it seems. They aren’t ignoring each other. They’re actually using Google translate to forge a friendship because they don’t speak the same language. 

The players from South Dakota and the Dominican Republic met at the Little League World Series and had the technology at their fingertips to “talk” baseball. 

Bob Holtzman with the Major League Baseball Players Association captured the image when the two got a chance to hang out at the athlete village between games.

It’s part of what makes America’s favorite pastime so great. It brings players and their fans together and forges connections -- that are bigger than language barriers -- over their shared love of the game. 

