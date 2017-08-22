Meet the 94-year-old who built a pool for his whole neighborhood

Life after losing a spouse can get pretty lonely. But 94-year-old Keith Davison wasn’t going to let a quiet house get the best of him.

Davison lost Evy, his wife of 66 years, to cancer last April. He told People Magazine, “I had a fairytale life, and after my wife died, that ended. You get used to having a person there to enjoy, and now this doggone place is so quiet.”

Although Davison, a retired judge from Morris, Minnesota, has three grown children, he doesn’t have any grandchildren. In order to make his house lively again, he decided to install a 32-foot pool in his backyard for all the neighborhood children to enjoy.

Now, Davison sits outside as kids splash and play in the brand new pool, which opened up in July.

Davison’s neighbor, Jaime Mundal, said, “He has just been an amazing neighbor and he just loves children. He’s kind of adopted all the neighborhood kids.”

Now, this judge’s decision is bringing joy to his entire community.