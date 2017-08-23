Golden retriever unearths $85,000 in black tar heroin

Posted: Aug 23 2017 06:15PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 06:15PM EDT

Yamhill County, OR -

The latest hero in the war against drugs is an 18-month old golden retriever named Kenyon.

Earlier this month, Kenyon’s owners noticed he was digging in the backyard, which isn’t entirely unusual, but what he found was. Believing Kenyon had unearthed a time capsule, the owners filmed themselves opening the package thinking they’d have some interesting reactions to the items.

They did, but it was no time capsule.  The owners immediately called the sheriff’s office, who identified the package as containing $85,000 worth of black tar heroin!

Sheriff Tim Svenson released a statement praising Kenyon for his heroic efforts in the war against drugs. "Opioid addiction and overdose deaths are on the rise, and with the help of Kenyon this large quantity of heroin is removed from our community."

For his heroism, Sheriff Svenson presented Kenyon with an official Yamhill County K9 citation ribbon as well as inducting him as an honorary narcotics K9 for life.

 

Now that’s a good boy!

