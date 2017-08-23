What's better than mom walking you to class? Two moms

The first day of school is an important day that can set the tone for a student’s academic career. It can also be a chance to teach them before they set foot in the classroom.

Such is the case with Hayley Booth, who shared a Facebook post praising her ex-husband’s second wife, Dakota Pitman, and the pictures have gone viral.

Together, they walked Hayley’s 4-year-old daughter, Rachel Elizabeth, to class on her first day of school.

Some people might find it hard to believe she accepts Dakota as her daughter’s “bonus mommy,” as she calls her.

Via The Huffington Post, “she posted the photo because she’s seen separated and divorced couples struggle with co-parenting because they use their children against each other and try to make them choose between parents.”

But to Hayley it’s quite simple.

She wrote: “She is there for her always, she takes care of her, she plays with her, she teaches her life lessons and how she should behave, she gives her hugs and kisses goodnight, she does everything any mother would do ... But most of all she loves her like she is her own. It takes a very special woman to take a child that they didn’t give birth to under their wing and become their mother.”

Watch the video to see the co-parents walk Rachel Elizabeth to class.