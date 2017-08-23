Man creates backpack for dogs to carry their puppy

Posted: Aug 23 2017 06:51PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 06:51PM EDT

HUE, VIETNAM -

Kangaroos carry their young in a pouch. Humans even took note and built ways to carry kids hands-free. But considering how much we love our dogs, it was only a matter of time before pooches found a pouch. 

A Vietnamese man named Tran Quoc Tien has taken it a step further, however, and the Facebook pictures have gone viral. 

Tran loves his two dogs, Tony and Tiny, like children. He takes them wherever he goes, and even has a specialized backpack to carry them.  But when Tony and Tiny had a litter of puppies, Tran gave the puppies to his family members and kept one for the proud parents to raise -- Teddy.

But it wasn’t easy for Teddy to keep up with the mobile mutts. So Tran built a similar contraption for Teddy’s parents. With an old denim jacket, a pair of scissors, and some trial and error, Tran created a tote for Teddy. 

Now he can travel with the pack -- in a backpack. 

Tran told TheDodo.com, "I love my dogs. They are my family."

 

Watch the video to see how parenting -- human & canine -- requires a little creativity. 

