Scientists create synthetic food from microbes and electricity

When it comes to unsettling futuristic meals, on a scale from “Twinkies” to “insect milk” a synthetic food created from carbon dioxide, water, microbes and a zap of electricity probably falls somewhere in the middle.

But this lab-made powder developed by a group of Finnish scientists could be the solution to world hunger.

By exposing the raw materials to electrolysis in a bioreactor, researchers from the Lappeenranta University of Technology and the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland formed a powder that consists of more than 50 percent protein and 25 percent carbohydrates.

If they’re able to scale up the production, they could feed people in areas where agricultural production isn’t possible. It could also reduce the demand for livestock-- which could reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change.

A powder may not sound appetizing, but when it comes to alternative foods that have the power to fight world hunger AND climate change, it definitely goes down a lot easier than cockroach milk.