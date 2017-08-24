Officer's impromptu dance with elderly woman goes viral

Posted: Aug 24 2017 07:08PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24 2017 07:08PM EDT

AUSTIN, Mn. -

Police dash-cam footage can be used as evidence. However, it can also be used to capture special moments in a community. The Austin, Minnesota Police Department posted one such video on Facebook, and it’s gone viral. 

Sgt. Kim Lenz noticed 92-year-old Millie Seiver dancing by herself in the parking lot outside her apartment. That would have been cute enough to go viral on its own, but her carefree dancing was so infectious she inspired Sgt. Lenz to join in. 

She parked the car, turned up the radio, and joined Millie in the impromptu dance. 

The accompanying post to the Facebook video read, “Millie says sometimes you just need to dance....... Sgt. Lenz couldn't agree more.”

But what’s even more impressive than the dance moves was how happy the moment made them. We can all follow Millie’s lead, and dance just because we feel like it. Maybe you’ll inspire someone else to join in and smile, too. 

 

Watch the video to see the cute community moment.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Officer's impromptu dance with elderly woman goes viral
  • Kids getting Iron Man, Frozen, and Star Wars prosthetics
  • Veteran sells medals to help girl he never met in her with battle cancer
  • Call Mary Poppins; U.K. family posts demanding nanny ad
  • Scientists create synthetic food from microbes and electricity
  • Man creates backpack for dogs to carry their puppy
  • What's better than mom walking you to class? Two moms
  • Golden retriever unearths $85,000 in black tar heroin
  • Meet the 94-year-old who built a pool for his whole neighborhood
  • Nonprofit brings video game therapy to sick kids