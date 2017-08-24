There's a medical reason why airplanes are always so cold

Posted: Aug 24 2017 10:53PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24 2017 10:53PM EDT

LOS ANGELES -

Most airlines allow passengers to have one carry-on bag and one personal item. But many people need something else-- layers or a blanket to keep them warm.

Airplanes are notoriously chilly, but it turns out there’s a medical reason why the cabin temperature is kept so low. 

A study from the American Society for Testing and Materials looked into the correlation of in-flight fainting and cabin pressure and temperature. Due to a medical condition called hypoxia, people are more likely to faint in the air than on the ground. Hypoxia occurs when body tissue does not receive enough oxygen. High cabin pressure can also exacerbate this condition.

Basically, if the cabin temperature is too warm, it can cause someone to faint. And since everyone’s body temperatures are slightly different, airlines err on the side of safety and keep the temperature extra low. http://www.rd.com/advice/travel/why-is-it-so-cold-on-airplanes/

According to retired Delta pilot Paul Eschenfelder, newer airplanes have more advanced thermostat systems and can regulate temperatures in individual rows - so you might have a more enjoyable experience on those aircraft.

In the meantime, your safest bet is to bundle up.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • There's a medical reason why airplanes are always so cold
  • Save that money for a rainy day: how the weather affects your wallet
  • Kids getting Iron Man, Frozen, and Star Wars prosthetics
  • Veteran sells medals to help girl he never met in her with battle cancer
  • Call Mary Poppins; U.K. family posts demanding nanny ad
  • Officer's impromptu dance with elderly woman goes viral
  • Scientists create synthetic food from microbes and electricity
  • Man creates backpack for dogs to carry their puppy
  • What's better than mom walking you to class? Two moms
  • Golden retriever unearths $85,000 in black tar heroin