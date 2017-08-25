Men who eat more fruits and vegetables smell more attractive to women

We all know an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But according to a new study, eating more fruits and vegetables can also make men smell more attractive to women.

Ian Stephen, a professor at Macquarie University in Australia, had women smell the sweat of various healthy young men who recently worked out.

To conduct the study, Stephen tested the male subjects’ skin using a device called a spectrophotometer. The instrument flashes a light on your skin and measures the the colors reflected back. People who eat more fruits and vegetables tend to have more carotenoids deposited in their skin. Carotenoids are plant pigments found in colorful foods.

Stephen also had them fill out a food consumption survey to get an idea of their overall diet.

Then, he gave each man a clean t-shirt and had them exercise. Afterward, women were asked to smell the sweat collected on the t-shirts.

Stephen told NPR, “Women basically found that men who ate more vegetables smelled nicer.” However, men who ate a lot of refined carbohydrates like bread and pasta smelled less appealing.

Now there’s even more incentive to maintain a healthy diet -- it may even help you snag a date!