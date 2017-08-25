How kissing wounds help them heal

Posted: Aug 25 2017 01:25AM EDT

Updated: Aug 25 2017 01:25AM EDT

If you thought your parents kissed your scrapes and bruises just to be sweet, think again. A new study reveals there’s science behind those healing kisses. 

Professor Vincent Torres and his team at the University of Chile found that, “saliva is a key factor that contributes to the high efficiency of wound healing.” 

Published in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology journal, Torres found that the protein histatin-1, which is found in saliva, aids the wound healing process by boosting the formation of blood vessels.

 

Torres stated, “These findings open new alternatives to better understand the biology underlying the differences between oral and skin wound healing.” He believes this understanding could be used to improve healing wounds in tissues other than the mouth.

