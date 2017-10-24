5-year-old superhero's stolen bike replaced by stranger

Waylen Newton isn’t your average 5-year-old boy pretending to be a superhero. He and his friends form the group Two-Wheel Heroes and suit up to help raise money for children's charities.

The moment Waylen met his friends he was hooked and joined forces with the nonprofit to put smiles on other kids’ faces.

But Waylen, who dresses as Captain America, had his helmet and electric bike stolen, which is something not easily replaced by a 5-year-old or his mother.

“I worked hard to get him that. A single mom for over half his life,” Waylen’s mother, Tonya Huff told FOX 13. “He's always asked me for one and it took quite a few months to be able to save up the money."

Waylen told his super friends what happened and they posted the story on their Facebook page. That’s when a Jef Bacon, a complete stranger, stepped in to help, buying him a new, $500 electric bike.

“It was just a miracle that someone, a complete stranger, reached out over Facebook,” Tonya said.

The Two-Wheel Heroes surprised Waylen with his new ride and he got the most important superpower of all back: his smile.

Watch the video to see Waylen ride again.