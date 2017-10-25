Ailing boy becomes a professional hockey player for a day

Posted: Oct 25 2017 03:09AM EDT

Video Posted: Oct 25 2017 03:09AM EDT

NEW YORK, NY -

8-year-old Brandon Bloom’s favorite sport is hockey, however he isn’t able to play after being diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkins Lymphoma last year. But thanks to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Random Acts of Light, he was able to experience something more -- A day with the New York Islanders. 

Through Random Acts of Light, celebrities and local heroes surprise those with blood cancers “to help brighten their lives during a dark time and create awareness for the critical need to find new treatments and cures for blood cancer patients.” 

Brandon was given an honorary locker and official Islanders gear to practice with his hockey heroes as his parents looked on from the stands. 

“This is just the best day for him. I don't think he'll ever forget it. He’s smiling from ear-to-ear,” his mother, Stephanie Bloom, told FOX 5.

Brandon even met his favorite players, Josh Bailey, and captain John Tavares. 

"The impact, especially not only for him but also his parents, how hard it must be for them," Bailey said. "Like I said, just good to have a day like this to get their mind away from it."

Brandon even scored his first NHL goal, putting the puck right between the goalie’s legs.  

“Like a dream come true,” Brandon told reporters after his day. 

A random act of light, can certainly brighten someone’s day. 

 

Watch the video to see Brandon light up the ice. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Ailing boy becomes a professional hockey player for a day
  • Student on a mission to have conversation about father- daughter relationships
  • Homeless shelter accepts humans and their pets
  • 12-year-old's birthday wish to help Puerto Rico hurricane victims comes true
  • 5-year-old superhero's stolen bike replaced by stranger
  • Instead of arresting teen for sneaking into gym, cop buys him membership
  • Eagles' Chris Long donates every single paycheck this season to charity
  • Odin the hero dog recovers after saving animals from Wine Country fires
  • Viral photo of female soccer referee inspiring young fan
  • Pumpkin pie eating champ consumes 16.8 pounds of pie