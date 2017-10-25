Ailing boy becomes a professional hockey player for a day

8-year-old Brandon Bloom’s favorite sport is hockey, however he isn’t able to play after being diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkins Lymphoma last year. But thanks to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Random Acts of Light, he was able to experience something more -- A day with the New York Islanders.

Through Random Acts of Light, celebrities and local heroes surprise those with blood cancers “to help brighten their lives during a dark time and create awareness for the critical need to find new treatments and cures for blood cancer patients.”

Brandon was given an honorary locker and official Islanders gear to practice with his hockey heroes as his parents looked on from the stands.

“This is just the best day for him. I don't think he'll ever forget it. He’s smiling from ear-to-ear,” his mother, Stephanie Bloom, told FOX 5.

Brandon even met his favorite players, Josh Bailey, and captain John Tavares.

"The impact, especially not only for him but also his parents, how hard it must be for them," Bailey said. "Like I said, just good to have a day like this to get their mind away from it."

Brandon even scored his first NHL goal, putting the puck right between the goalie’s legs.

“Like a dream come true,” Brandon told reporters after his day.

A random act of light, can certainly brighten someone’s day.

Watch the video to see Brandon light up the ice.