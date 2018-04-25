Famous waterskiing squirrel calls it quits after four-decade career

- You might recognize Twiggy The Waterskiing Squirrel from her appearances in movies like Anchorman and Dodgeball, and even a Brad Paisley music video.

Yes, as the name implies, she is indeed a waterskiing squirrel. Now, after four decades of entertaining and amazing audiences, Lou Ann has decided it’s time for her--and Twiggy--to call it quits.

Of course, there have been a few different “Twiggys” over the years, but Twiggy has always had the same handler: Lou Ann Best.

Lou Ann says the joy of brightening people’s days has made all that waterskiing worthwhile.

“It really touches my heart, and it was really rewarding to do something where you are out there and you look at all the smiles on people’s faces,” she told Fox 13. “Twiggy always makes people smile.”

Twiggy might be hanging up the skis, but Lou Ann says she hopes to write a children’s book based on Twiggy.