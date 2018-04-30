High school seniors organize prom for special needs classmates

- A group of high school seniors in Oxford, Michigan, have given some of their peers a night they’ll never forget: a prom for their classmates with special needs.

The students are part of a mentorship class. They came up with the idea for the prom, then reached out to local businesses and organizations for donations. Through their hard work they were able to secure a venue, food, decorations, flowers, and even a limo for the guests.

These seniors work with special needs students year-round, but this was a special night. Some stayed after class to help the girls with their hair and makeup, while others helped set-up the venue and red carpet. The smiles made their hard work worthwhile.

“I’ve formed relationships with a lot of the kids, and like being here makes me emotional,” Oxford High School senior Ally Lupu told Fox 2 Detroit. “Just seeing them all having fun and smiling and dancing and being with their friends and being themselves is just so cool.”