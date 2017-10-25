Homeless shelter accepts humans and their pets

Homelessness doesn’t just impact humans humans as between five and 10 percent of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. have pets, according to Phillymag.com. Unfortunately, if they want to get off the streets and into a shelter they must choose between shelter and their best friend.

That’s because most shelters don’t allow pets unless they are a service animal. But in Philadelphia, professor and homeless activist Stephanie Sena is trying to change that.

“There are no shelters for humans and their pets. We see that people will make the calculation that they’d rather stay out on the street and sometimes that means freeze out on the street rather than be separated from their only companion,” Sena told FOX 29.

Sena and the Student Run Emergency Housing Unit Of Philadelphia [https://www.srehup.org/] are creating a shelter that will allow the homeless and their pets. They’re partnering with local pet shelters, which are providing crates, supplies, food, and veterinary care.

After raising $30,000 to run the shelter for a year, they are now raising funds to buy a building to house the shelter.

“What we really need right now is for the whole city to come together and to care for each other and say we won’t let people die on the streets and that includes people with their pets," Sena said.

Watch the video to see how they’re building a shelter for everyone.