Posted Jun 02 2019 04:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 05:32PM EDT
Several websites, most notably Google Cloud Services are reporting service disruptions, Sunday.
According to Google , the issue is related to a larger network issue.
Here's a short list of companies who've anounced IT issues:
Posted Jun 02 2019 02:50PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 02:59PM EDT
Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer nurses buy-one, get-one entrees on Tuesday for 'Nurses Appreciation Day.'
Nurses can visit Chipotle at any time of day on Tuesday to take advantage of the one-day promotion. They must bring in a valid work ID and this offer is valid for in-restaurant orders only.
Nurses are limited to one free item per nurse ID. All types of nurses are welcomed.
Posted Jun 02 2019 01:25PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 02:46PM EDT
Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law that bans red-light traffic cameras in Texas.
Abbott on Saturday tweeted that he’d signed the law approved during the legislative session that ended on Memorial Day. The ban takes effect Sept. 1.