Golden retriever saves owner from being bit by rattlesnake in Anthem

- A golden retriever was attacked by a rattlesnake in Anthem Friday while he and his owner were hiking.

The retriever, Todd, and his owner, Paula Godwin, were walking early Friday morning down 7th Street and Carefree Highway when Godwin almost stepped on a rattlesnake, according to Godwin's Facebook post.

Todd jumped to protect Godwin and was bitten in the face in the process, Godwin says.

Godwin says on Facebook that Todd is recovering and is "being a normal puppy."