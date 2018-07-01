Golden retriever saves owner from being bit by rattlesnake in Anthem

Posted: Jul 01 2018 01:01PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 01 2018 09:15PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01 2018 09:15PM EDT

ANTHEM, Ariz. - A golden retriever was attacked by a rattlesnake in Anthem Friday while he and his owner were hiking.

The retriever, Todd, and his owner, Paula Godwin, were walking early Friday morning down 7th Street and Carefree Highway when Godwin almost stepped on a rattlesnake, according to Godwin's Facebook post. 

Todd jumped to protect Godwin and was bitten in the face in the process, Godwin says.

Godwin says on Facebook that Todd is recovering and is "being a normal puppy."

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Golden retriever saves owner from being bit by rattlesnake in Anthem
  • LeBron James to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Driver plows through 1,000 feet of wet concrete
  • Thieves target world's oldest U.S. veteran
  • ‘Families Belong Together' Rally: Thousands protest family separations at border in DC
  • Inmate captured after escaping North Texas federal prison
  • Texas police catch 8-foot alligator heading toward Walmart in wild video
  • Body cam video shows moment when recruits find missing girl in woods
  • Surveillance video shows pickup truck driving through Walmart in Texas
  • Fentanyl shipment from China worth $1.7 million seized at Philadelphia Port