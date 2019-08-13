< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Adaptive Crossfit classes help injured veterans get into shape

By Bob Shackelford, FOX 13 News

Posted Aug 13 2019 05:11PM EDT

Video Posted Aug 13 2019 05:53PM EDT

Updated Aug 13 2019 09:16PM EDT a="/virtual/news/good-stuff/adaptive-crossfit-classes-help-injured-veterans-get-into-shape";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Bob\x20Shackelford\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423617451" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Crossfit workouts can seem intimidating for first-timers. But imagine trying to get back into working out as you’re recovering from a wartime injury.</p><p>1st Lieutenant Victor Prato is back in the gym less than two years after he was nearly killed in Afghanistan.</p><p>“During one of our patrols, my patrol—and specifically my truck—was targeted by a suicide bomber,” said Prato.</p><p>He suffered a spinal cord injury and spent more than 200 days undergoing treatment at Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital and the James A. Haley V.A. Hospital in Tampa.</p><p>“Spending most of your time lying on your back is very… I felt trapped,” said Prato.</p> <div id='continue-text-423617451' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-423617451' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423617451' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423617451', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '423617451'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>That feeling changed when Prato learned that <a href="http://cigarcitycrossfit.com/">Cigar City Crossfit</a> offers free adaptive classes designed for healing athletes.</p><p>“I started playing football in high school,” said Prato. “I played football in college and then I was in the Army. So I was working out most of my life. It's helping communities deficient in clean water, energy, and sanitation -- and it's using people power to do it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USF's poop-powered generator could have worldwide impact</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Flowers are blooming in an unconventional spot. It's a vertical hydroponic wall attached to a small generator.</p><p>"Which is basically making use of the nutrients and water recovered from the waste water that our system is treating," explained University of South Florida researcher Jorge Calabria. </p><p>The mini sewage system is called the NEWgenerator. It was developed by USF engineering professor Dr. Daniel Yeh and his research team.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/a-bond-until-the-end-veterans-volunteer-to-help-veterans" title="A bond until the end: Veterans join veterans to honor their lives of service" data-articleId="422441718" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Veterans_volunteer_to_help_veterans_0_7576599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to the organization We Honor Veterans, one out of every four dying Americans is a veteran. As veterans age and approach the end of their lives, they often need the kind of understanding that only a fellow veteran has. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>A bond until the end: Veterans join veterans to honor their lives of service</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 12:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>According to the organization We Honor Veterans, one out of every four dying Americans is a veteran. As veterans age and approach the end of their lives, they often need the kind of understanding that only a fellow veteran has. </p><p>Michael Couper is a Vietnam War veteran. On most Wednesdays, you can find him at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park. He is a volunteer for the Serving Veterans program. His job is to honor military veterans in their final days. </p><p>“It is strange,” said Couper. “Normally I come on a Wednesday and maybe have a good conversation with a vet and by the time I get back on the next Wednesday, he’s passed away. And I’m thinking maybe I was the last person he had a good conversation with. And that makes me feel good.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/look-good-feel-good-salon-giving-away-haircuts-to-students" title="Look good, feel good: Salon giving away haircuts to students" data-articleId="422437673" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Good_Day__Hair_Cuttery_0_7575995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Good_Day__Hair_Cuttery_0_7575995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Good_Day__Hair_Cuttery_0_7575995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Good_Day__Hair_Cuttery_0_7575995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/06/Good_Day__Hair_Cuttery_0_7575995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Back to school is near and every student wants to feel and look comfortable and confident. Many students want to show off new outfits and haircuts. Hair Cuttery is doing their part to make every student has the chance to do this, whether they can aff" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Look good, feel good: Salon giving away haircuts to students</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 11:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Back-to-school time is near and every student wants to feel and look comfortable and confident. Many students want to show off new outfits and haircuts. 