Adaptive skateboarder overcomes the odds -- and hopes you do, too By Walter Allen, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 25 2019 11:20AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 25 2019 12:24PM EDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 12:25PM EDT ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) - Justin Beauchesne has loved skateboarding ever since he started playing the Tony Hawk video game when he was a kid.

"To step out of the house and step on the skateboard, it was truly life changing," Beauchesne told FOX 13 News.

It's a sport that he was told to never participate in.

"I had meningococcemia when I was 18 months old. That caused three limbs to be amputated, and I have some bone deformity in my leg," he explained. "Thanks to all the haters, naysayers and the people who said I could never do anything. That really drove me to be successful."

He's been so successful that he is one of the premier adaptive skateboarders. Beauchesne will be a coach at this year's X Games in Minneapolis, which is the first year the games has adaptive skateboarding. To watch somebody do something that they never thought they were capable of doing, they get a glow about themselves, it's an automatic smile. It's a different glow, their confidence is raised and it's huge," Beauchesne continued.

Beachesne says that he hopes folks watching at home from all walks of life – walking or not walking and everyone in between – will not let fear get in the way of greatness. And when we fall, to learn to pick ourselves up. I hope they see athletes that have overcome adversity to be active, to be selfless, and to be motivating. I hope they see and find the drive to get out there and be the best person they can be,” Beauchesne added. “I’m at the biggest high of my life, my career. We're gonna reach the masses. It's not going to be a regular skateboarding competition. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Stuff" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"312995738" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Stuff Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/couple-asks-for-kids-school-supplies-in-lieu-of-wedding-gifts" title="Couple asks for kids' school supplies in lieu of wedding gifts" data-articleId="420288980" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Wedding_guests_asked_to_donate_school_su_2_7549421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Wedding_guests_asked_to_donate_school_su_2_7549421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Wedding_guests_asked_to_donate_school_su_2_7549421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Wedding_guests_asked_to_donate_school_su_2_7549421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/25/Wedding_guests_asked_to_donate_school_su_2_7549421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A first-grade teacher asked guests attending her wedding to donate school supplies to a child in need instead of bringing gifts for the couple." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple asks for kids' school supplies in lieu of wedding gifts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 25 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Not long after Matt Cameron popped the question to his future bride, Kelli, she asked him one in exchange.</p><p>“We got engaged on a trip to Belgium and immediately started thinking of wedding plans,” Kelli said.</p><p>For the first-grade teacher at Roland Park Magnet School, that involved giving back. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/10-years-later-groundbreaking-athena-house-still-changing-veterans-lives" title="10 years later, groundbreaking Athena House still changing veterans' lives" data-articleId="419851256" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/Female_veterans_rebuild_lives_at_Athena__0_7542691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/Female_veterans_rebuild_lives_at_Athena__0_7542691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/Female_veterans_rebuild_lives_at_Athena__0_7542691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/Female_veterans_rebuild_lives_at_Athena__0_7542691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/23/Female_veterans_rebuild_lives_at_Athena__0_7542691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Veterans Administration says about nine percent of all homeless adults are veterans. Women make up the fastest-growing segment of the homeless veteran population, but a first-of-its-kind program is helping lower those numbers in the Tampa Bay ar" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>10 years later, groundbreaking Athena House still changing veterans' lives</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 05:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 23 2019 05:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Veterans Administration says about nine percent of all homeless adults are veterans. Women make up the fastest-growing segment of the homeless veteran population, but a first-of-its-kind program is helping lower those numbers in the Tampa Bay area. </p><p>Tampa Crossroads opened Athena House 10 years ago, converting what used to be a rooming house for veterans returning for World War II into a safe haven for homeless women veterans. It was the first housing program for female veterans in the nation. </p><p>“It’s a place for them to come and be very safe and secure,” said Tampa Crossroads CEO Sara Romeo. “But also be able to get the help and assistance to get back out.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/wwe-stars-and-special-olympians-come-together-at-plant-city-high-school" title="WWE stars and Special Olympians come together at Plant City High School" data-articleId="419606345" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/WWE__Special_Olympics_team_up_in_Tampa_0_7539837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/WWE__Special_Olympics_team_up_in_Tampa_0_7539837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/WWE__Special_Olympics_team_up_in_Tampa_0_7539837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/WWE__Special_Olympics_team_up_in_Tampa_0_7539837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/WWE__Special_Olympics_team_up_in_Tampa_0_7539837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Special Olympics are just days away and some athletes have already started warming up with a game of bocce, but their opponents were unexpected. They took the bocce ball courts at Plant High School with WWE superstars. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWE stars and Special Olympians come together at Plant City High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 03:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Special Olympics are just days away and some athletes have already started warming up with a game of bocce, but their opponents were unexpected. They took the bocce ball courts with WWE superstars. </p><p>The Miz, Bianca Blair, Kacy Catanzaro and Ricochet all took time out of their day to join in the fun at Plant City High School. </p><p>Everyone was on a level playing field because almost no one had played bocce ball before. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 