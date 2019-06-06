< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>PLANT CITY, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Suzanne Martinez doesn't have to look far inside her house to see her husband Fernando's paintings. In fact, his work is all over it.

"He was very artistic -- extremely creative and very artistic. He was a very good artist, extremely good artist. He painted our daughter's mural on her nursery wall. We get to reap the benefits, we get to surround us, we get decor in my house. We have personalized decor in my house," Suzanne told FOX 13 News.

Now, the Marine's artwork has a much deeper meaning. In 2004, a van he was in crashed en route to the airport. Fernando, the front seat passenger, took much of the impact and suffered a double brain injury, putting him in a coma for two years.

"He wanted a gun; 'Put me out of my misery.' That's not something you want to hear. It scared me. I had a lot of guilt in me. This is the face I hide from everybody because it's hard, you know," Suzanne said.

A lot changed after the accident. There is one thing that didn't. Through the Wounded Warrior Project's Independence Program, there is a way of helping Fernando start to get back to what he did before the injuries.

Fernando has regular physical therapy sessions, which is helping him learn to walk again, but it's the artwork that seems to be helping him the most.

"I'll say that we have art today and he'll get a smile on his face," Suzanne added. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Students cover middle school with inspirational quotes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:36AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Painted on the walls of Sarasota Middle School, you might find a quote that will bring a smile to your face.</p><p>"I think it’s really amazing for them to see a sense of positivity," said language arts teacher Kim Farrell.</p><p>Inspirational quotes thought up by students and staff have replaced blank walls at the school. Each one professes common ground and acceptance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/5-year-old-survivor-selling-lemonade-in-st-pete-to-help-other-kids-fight-cancer" title="5-year-old survivor selling lemonade in St. Pete to help other kids fight cancer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_h_2_7352765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_h_2_7352765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_h_2_7352765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_h_2_7352765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Tiny_cancer_survivor_sells_lemonade_to_h_2_7352765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A little girl in St. Petersburg is fighting back against childhood cancer. The 5-year-old is a survivor of the horrible disease and now she wants to help other kids who are battling." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5-year-old survivor selling lemonade in St. Pete to help other kids fight cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 09:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A little girl in St. Petersburg is fighting back against childhood cancer. The 5-year-old is a survivor of the horrible disease and now she wants to help other kids who are battling.</p><p>Caroline Gallagher was treated at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital when she was going through chemotherapy when she was just a year old. She’s been in remission for almost three years and is now raising money for the hospital and another cancer charity.</p><p>Caroline was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was around 19 months old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/volunteers-help-veterans-feel-more-at-home" title="Volunteers help veterans feel more at home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Shop_caters_exclusively_to_veterans_0_7351599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Shop_caters_exclusively_to_veterans_0_7351599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Shop_caters_exclusively_to_veterans_0_7351599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Shop_caters_exclusively_to_veterans_0_7351599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/04/Shop_caters_exclusively_to_veterans_0_7351599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On any given night, the federal government estimates more than 40,000 veterans are homeless. Even when those veterans find a place to live, they often need help with basics to make their new houses or apartments a home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volunteers help veterans feel more at home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bob Shackelford, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On any given night, the federal government estimates more than 40,000 veterans are homeless. Even when those veterans find a place to live, they often need help with basics to make their new houses or apartments a home.</p><p>Previously homeless veterans in the Tampa Bay area can get help at the Abilities Guild Veterans Mall in Clearwater.</p><p>The mall is open just one day a week and only for those who are referred by the VA hospitals who are transitioning from homelessness to apartment living.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 