A local resident painted a massive flag on his front lawn on the eve of the Fourth of July in Plant City.

Jason Stanley said he initially put up a few flags in celebration of Independence Day outside of his home on Joe McIntosh Road, but decided he wanted to make a grander display in support of the military, law enforcement and President Trump.

"I'm a true believer that if it wasn't for soldiers and law enforcement being there for us and giving their lives on duty, that I wouldn't be able to do this," Stanley told FOX 13.