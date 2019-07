- As we celebrate our nation's independence, it's a great time of year to say thank you to the people who helped keep it free. Here are some offers for active military members or veterans valid around Independence Day.

Busch Gardens Waves of Honor

- Complimentary admission with as many as three directs dependents admission offered annually to any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman. This offer is only good one time a year.

Adventure Island Waves of honor

- Complimentary admission with as many as three directs dependents admission offered annually to any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman. This offer is only good one time a year.

SeaWorld Orlando Waves of Honor

- Complimentary admission with as many as three directs dependents admission offered annually to any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman. This offer is only good one time a year.

Outback Steakhouse

- All heroes receive 20% off with valid state or federal ID from 7/4 to 7/7. All service men and women, police, firefights, and first responders receive 10% off every day, all day.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

- All active military, reserve military, veterans and first responders can receive one free classic barbecue sandwich on July 4, 2019. They also offer a 10% discount to the same parties every day.

Rack Room Shoes

- Receive 10% off on July, 4 with a valid U.S. Military ID. This offer is also valid every Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Rays

- Any active-duty military, retired, and honorably discharged veterans can purchase $20 tickets to watch the Rays play the Yankees. The Rays will honor our military throughout the game. Game starts at 5:10 p.m.

Glazer Children's Museum

- Free admission to active Military and Veterans. All others will be charged $4 for admission.

Texas de Brazil

- Military members, veterans, law enforcement, nurses, EMS and teachers receive 20% on dinner and lunch prices.

Crayola Experience

- Active Military and veterans receive free admission from July 4-7 with valid ID.

Tampa Tarpon's Celebrate ‘Merica Night

- Military, police, firefighters, EMT, and sheriffs can show valid ID at box office in exchange for a $5 ticket. Game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Legoland

- Active U.S. service members receive free admission. Veterans and family members are able to purchase tickets at a deeply discounted rate.

Zoo Tampa

- Active duty service men and women are able to receive four complimentary Zoo tickets with proof of military affiliation.