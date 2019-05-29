< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Operation BBQ Relief feeds athletes during Warrior Games Operation BBQ Relief feeds athletes during Warrior Games h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414663611-409630035"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_0_7325163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_0_7325163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_0_7325163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_0_7325163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_0_7325163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414663611-409630035" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_0_7325163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_0_7325163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_0_7325163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 25 2019 03:30PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-414663611").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-414663611").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414663611" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines414663611' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/wounded-warrior-s-breaking-bread-tour-now-halfway-to-tampa"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX_13_Salutes__Jarrid_Collins__Breaking_1_7325164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Wounded warrior now halfway to Tampa</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hundreds of athletes from around the world are in Tampa taking part in the Warrior Games.</p><p>One competitor completed an impressive athletic feat before the games even started to raise awareness for Operation BBQ Relief, which is dedicated to helping those displaced by natural disasters and other emergencies.</p><p>During the Warrior Games, Operation BBQ Relief is feeding athletes and their families.</p><p>Retired Green Beret Jarrid “Jay” Collins is Operation BBQ Relief’s director of non-disaster programs. infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Operation BBQ Relief is followed Collins on his tour, offering meals to first responders and the homeless along the way.</p><p>“As a retired soldier and a retired Green Beret, I have the opportunity to push a mission of connecting people in communities, inspiring selfless service in others, and together let’s find a way to make things better,” Collins told FOX 13 More Good Stuff Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Good_Day__Savor_Sarasota_0_7435233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Good_Day__Savor_Sarasota_0_7435233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Good_Day__Savor_Sarasota_0_7435233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Good_Day__Savor_Sarasota_0_7435233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Good_Day__Savor_Sarasota_0_7435233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sarasota has found a way for you to eat at your favorite restaurants, for the price you want. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The price is right: Enjoy Sarasota's restaurants for a discounted price</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sarasota has found a way for you to eat at your favorite restaurants, for the price you want. </p><p>Over 50 restaurants have decided to extend their annual event, Savor Sarasota. </p><p>Savor Sarasota is when restaurants offer prix-fixe, multi-course lunch and dinner menus for only $16 and $32 per person. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/high-school-senior-unlocks-the-doors-to-a-free-car" title="Perfect attendance helps high school senior unlock the doors to a free car" data-articleId="412093942" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Perfect_attendance_earns_graduate_new_ca_0_7384512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Perfect_attendance_earns_graduate_new_ca_0_7384512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Perfect_attendance_earns_graduate_new_ca_0_7384512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Perfect_attendance_earns_graduate_new_ca_0_7384512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Perfect_attendance_earns_graduate_new_ca_0_7384512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Of these, 10 graduating seniors did not miss a single day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. The others had at least a year of perfect attendance while in high school." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Perfect attendance helps high school senior unlock the doors to a free car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For a group of recent Hillsborough County high school graduates, the secret to unlocking success begins by being present -- every day. </p><p>Twenty-one graduating seniors woke up Tuesday with an opportunity to take a brand new car, for free. Ten of them did not miss a single day of school, from kindergarten through their senior year of high school. The others had at least a year of perfect attendance while in high school. </p><p>One of them would be lucky enough to drive away in a brand new 2019 Toyota Yaris from Toyota of Tampa Bay. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/art-project-helps-vet-earn-degree-and-cope-with-ptsd" title="Photography, art help veteran earn degree and cope with PTSD" data-articleId="412070147" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Veteran_s_photo_exhibit_is_more_than_jus_0_7384586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Veteran_s_photo_exhibit_is_more_than_jus_0_7384586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Veteran_s_photo_exhibit_is_more_than_jus_0_7384586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Veteran_s_photo_exhibit_is_more_than_jus_0_7384586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Veteran_s_photo_exhibit_is_more_than_jus_0_7384586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, anywhere between 11% and 20% of veterans returning from the most recent conflicts -- operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom -- are dealing with some form of post-traumatic stress disorder. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Photography, art help veteran earn degree and cope with PTSD</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bob Shackelford, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, anywhere between 11% and 20% of veterans returning from the most recent conflicts -- operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom -- are dealing with some form of post-traumatic stress disorder. </p><p>Travis Pendergrass was one of those veterans with PTSD after returning home from serving in Iraq. <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> Featured Videos title="Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_0_20190625170504"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kids keep their brains engaged at MOSI's summer camps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-store-offering-lessons-on-how-to-stop-critical-bleeding-during-an-emergency"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/P-STOP%20THE%20BLEED%2012_WTVTc701_146.mxf.00_01_21_06.Still001_1561473905448.jpg_7441561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-STOP THE BLEED 12_WTVTc701_146.mxf.00_01_21_06.Still001_1561473905448.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa store offering lessons on how to stop critical bleeding during an emergency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/spacex-stp2-falcon-heavy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/48124976652_2274a66988_k_1561447945351_7441028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)" title="SpaceX Falcon Heavy DoD STP-2 Launch_1561447945351"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Night light: SpaceX launches hefty rocket with 24 satellites</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ceo-of-children-s-organization-arrested-at-clearwater-hotel-for-sex-with-minor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/larry%20lawson%20mug_1561430692621.jpg_7439993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="larry lawson mug_1561430692621.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CEO of children's organization arrested at Clearwater hotel for sex with minor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gas-leak-closes-belcher-road-in-clearwater" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Belcher Road reopens after Clearwater gas leak</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rays-stadium-montreal-sternberg" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/still-2019-06-25-14h17m44s158_1561486729531_7442204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa Bay must share Rays with Montreal, owner insists</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/beth-chapman-not-expected-to-recover-family-sources-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-632252390_1280x720_1561486054555_7441993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-632252390_1280x720_1561486054555_7441993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-632252390_1280x720_1561486054555_7441993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-632252390_1280x720_1561486054555_7441993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/25/GettyImages-632252390_1280x720_1561486054555_7441993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beth Chapman not expected to recover, family sources say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/kids-keep-their-brains-engaged-at-mosi-s-summer-camps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_0_7441848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_0_7441848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_0_7441848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_0_7441848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Charley_s_World__MOSI_summer_camp_0_7441848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kids keep their brains engaged at MOSI's summer camps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/british-court-overturns-ruling-forcing-disabled-pregnant-woman-to-have-abortion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>British court overturns ruling forcing disabled pregnant woman to have abortion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 