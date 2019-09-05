< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story427608253" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427608253" data-article-version="1.0">Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-427608253" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser" data-title="Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser" addthis:title="Special Olympics hosts Jack in the Park fundraiser"> fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/good-stuff/special-olympics-hosts-jack-in-the-park-fundraiser">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-427608253"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 10:42PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-427608253").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-427608253").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-427608253" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427608253-427607781"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427608253-427607781" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/05/Jack_in_the_Park_Special_Olympics_fundra_1_7642192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427608253" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Special Olympics Florida–Hillsborough County is gearing up for its premier fundraising event of the year Friday.</p><p>Jack in the Park will be hosted on Friday, September 6 from 6-10 p.m. at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park's Tampa River Center and will be emceed by FOX 13 Good Day anchor Walter Allen.</p><p>Guests will get the chance to enjoy a live DJ, Tampa-inspired food, and cigar lounge on the veranda overlooking the river and downtown Tampa.</p><p>According to the organization, "the evening is built around an exciting blackjack tournament with thrilling prizes, including Southwest Airlines tickets, vacation getaways, tickets to a Bucs game with pre-game Tim McGraw concert, and sport memorabilia."</p><p>Athlete Aarushi Pratap, who recently was featured on FOX News for helping design the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games (Orlando) logo, will design another custom gown to be auctioned off at the gala. 