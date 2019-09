- Special Olympics Florida–Hillsborough County is gearing up for its premier fundraising event of the year Friday.

Jack in the Park will be hosted on Friday, September 6 from 6-10 p.m. at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park's Tampa River Center and will be emceed by FOX 13 Good Day anchor Walter Allen.

Guests will get the chance to enjoy a live DJ, Tampa-inspired food, and cigar lounge on the veranda overlooking the river and downtown Tampa.

According to the organization, "the evening is built around an exciting blackjack tournament with thrilling prizes, including Southwest Airlines tickets, vacation getaways, tickets to a Bucs game with pre-game Tim McGraw concert, and sport memorabilia."

Athlete Aarushi Pratap, who recently was featured on FOX News for helping design the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games (Orlando) logo, will design another custom gown to be auctioned off at the gala. Athlete Angela Bednarski will model the design Aarushi created last year.

Continue reading below

All of the revenue raised at Jack in the Park allows Special Olympics Florida to provide services to over 3,000 individuals in Hillsborough County at no cost to the athletes or their families. Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports and medical care to individuals with intellectual disabilities.

"Thanks to fundraisers like this, financial boundaries are not a factor for any athlete with intellectual disabilities wishing to participate in these programs," the organization said in a news release.

For ticket information on the Jack in the Park event and general information on Special Olympics Florida-Hillsborough County, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org/hillsborough.