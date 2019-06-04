< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Volunteers help veterans feel more at home
Posted Jun 04 2019 04:10PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 05:52PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - On any given night, the federal government estimates more than 40,000 veterans are homeless. Even when those veterans find a place to live, they often need help with basics to make their new houses or apartments a home.</p><p>Previously homeless veterans in the Tampa Bay area can get help at the Abilities Guild Veterans Mall in Clearwater.</p><p>The mall is open just one day a week and only for those who are referred by the VA hospitals who are transitioning from homelessness to apartment living.</p><p>“I spent eight months in transitional housing looking for a place. I finally got one,” said Anthony Moses, who was burned out of his previous apartment. “I lost everything so that’s like starting over.”</p><p>The veterans mall is filled with essential items like linens, dishes, pots and pans, and even coffeemakers and toasters. That’s what makes you feel so good,” said Meyer. “I feel blessed that we’re able to help another veteran.”</p><p>For the veterans, the feeling is mutual.</p><p>“It means the world to me. They are collecting gently used shoes to raise money for kids." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeland Police Athletic League needs your gently-used shoes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lakeland’s Police Athletic League is asking you to be a PAL and take a good look in your closet.</p><p>They are collecting gently used shoes to raise money for kids.</p><p>The shoe drive will do more than put much-needed shoes on the feet of those who need them. A fundraising organization called Funds2Orgs will give money to PAL for the shoes they collect.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/south-tampa-elementary-principal-retires-leaving-legacy-of-leadership" title="South Tampa elementary principal retires, leaving legacy of leadership" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady_Elementary_honors_longtime_educato_0_7339187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady_Elementary_honors_longtime_educato_0_7339187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady_Elementary_honors_longtime_educato_0_7339187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady_Elementary_honors_longtime_educato_0_7339187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady_Elementary_honors_longtime_educato_0_7339187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Friday was emotional for teachers and students at Grady Elementary School in Tampa. After decades of teaching, and even attending school at Grady, Principal Kris Dosal said her final goodbyes before entering retirement." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South Tampa elementary principal retires, leaving legacy of leadership</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Friday was emotional for teachers and students at Grady Elementary School in Tampa. After decades of teaching, and even attending school at Grady, Principal Kris Dosal said her final goodbyes before entering retirement.</p><p>They say teachers can leave a lasting impact on your life, and those who know Principal Dosal know it’s true.</p><p>“Kris is a leader, she is a mother, she is the utmost professional you'd ever want to meet," teacher Louise Doremus said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/injured-pelican-wandering-on-skyway-bridge-rescued-by-troopers" title="Injured pelican wandering in Skyway Bridge traffic rescued by troopers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/skyway%20pelican%203_1559300593098.jpg_7334436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/skyway%20pelican%203_1559300593098.jpg_7334436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/skyway%20pelican%203_1559300593098.jpg_7334436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/skyway%20pelican%203_1559300593098.jpg_7334436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/skyway%20pelican%203_1559300593098.jpg_7334436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Florida Highway Patrol" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Injured pelican wandering in Skyway Bridge traffic rescued by troopers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 06:56AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 09:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An injured pelican was stuck on the top of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge – until troopers swooped in to help.</p><p>Florida Highway Patrol troopers received a call about the pelican – which had a wing injury – in the southbound lanes of the bridge on Thursday. Both troopers and state road rangers worked to corner the pelican against an outside concrete barrier wall, preventing it from getting hit by a car. </p><p>They brought the pelican down to the South Skyway Fishing Pier, where wildlife rescue workers were waiting. 