Young author delivers proceeds from books to animal shelters 06 2019 12:13PM By Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News
Posted May 06 2019 12:06PM EDT
Updated May 06 2019 12:17PM EDT LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Now a seventh-grader at Countryside Montessori Charter School, Selena Schulz remembers why she set out to write books at just 8 years old. She said she saw animals at the shelter who didn't have beds to sleep in. </p><p>On her birthday that year, she asked for donations instead of gifts. </p><p>"It made me feel really sad," Selena said. "I've always loved animals. I think they all deserve a fair chance in life. Even if they're at the shelter waiting for a forever home, I want to make that transition as comfortable as possible for them." </p><p>She set out to write a trilogy, based on her real-life experiences. Her first book is called "Cici's Amazing Birthday." </p><p>"My first book is about dogs and adopting," Selena explained. "A child finds a dog on the side of the road. When the shelter can't find its owner, they adopt it instead." </p> <div id='continue-text-405212781' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-405212781' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405212781' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-405212781', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/good_stuff', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '405212781'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>By the time Selena was 12 years old, she had completed the books in her series. Her parents helped her self-publish them, and with part of the proceeds, Selena donates to local animal shelters and even ones in Canada.</p><p>To date, Selena has donated more than $5,000. </p><p>"I love seeing the smiles on the shelter coordinators' and volunteers' faces, because I know I'm actually making a difference," she continued.</p><p>On top of that, Selena started "A Bed a Buck a Buddy," with a mission to encourage others to donate to animal shelters or volunteer. She is also a volunteer with the Seeds of Faith Community Garden at the Brandon church. It was founded in 2011, and has since harvested over 14,000 pounds of fresh produ" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Seeds of Faith' feed the hungry with community garden</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Walter Allen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nestled behind the Bay Life Church, there are 80 beds that grow everything from collards to cucumbers.</p><p>Cinday Paulhus is a master gardner and the epitome of the farm-to-table concept. She is also a volunteer with the Seeds of Faith Community Garden at the Brandon church. It was founded in 2011, and has since harvested over thousands of pounds of fresh produce, which has been donated to local hunger relief agencies. </p><p>"They have done a lot of studies on community gardens and gardening for people's health. It's good for you emotionally. It's good for you physically," Paulhus explained to FOX 13. "When you come home and have a salad...there is nothing better than fresh vegetables that taste so good."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/16-year-old-boy-is-the-youngest-graduate-in-usf-history" title="16-year-old boy is the youngest graduate in USF history" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Teen_to_become_youngest_graduate_of_USF_6_7208446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Teen_to_become_youngest_graduate_of_USF_6_7208446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Teen_to_become_youngest_graduate_of_USF_6_7208446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Teen_to_become_youngest_graduate_of_USF_6_7208446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Teen_to_become_youngest_graduate_of_USF_6_7208446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Drew Falkowitz is set to graduate Friday from USF. At 16, he'll be the youngest graduate ever for the school." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-year-old boy is the youngest graduate in USF history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>According to test scores, Drew Falkowitz is a genius. But it's not a label he uses.</p><p>"In my house, 'genius' is a four-letter word," said the 16-year-old, who is the youngest graduate in the history of the University of South Florida.</p><p>He started taking college courses at age 14, working toward his focus on cell and molecular biology. He would like to become a medical doctor and research scientist.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/good-stuff/no-spoilers-bucs-mccoy-hosts-private-screening-of-avengers-for-350-kids-and-families" title="No spoilers: Bucs' McCoy hosts private screening of "Avengers" for 350 kids and families" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/350_attend__Avengers__private_screening_1_7177743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/350_attend__Avengers__private_screening_1_7177743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/350_attend__Avengers__private_screening_1_7177743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/350_attend__Avengers__private_screening_1_7177743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/26/350_attend__Avengers__private_screening_1_7177743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buccaneer Gerald McCoy hosted 350 kids and families Friday night for a private screening of "Avengers: End Game" in Tampa. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>No spoilers: Bucs' McCoy hosts private screening of "Avengers" for 350 kids and families</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 26 2019 09:53PM EDT</span></p> <p 