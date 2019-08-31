< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 11:57PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 02:14PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-426581494").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-426581494").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426581494" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - The identity of the third American soldier to die in Afghanistan in under two weeks was disclosed Friday — a day after President Trump confirmed a plan to withdraw at least some troops from the South-Central Asian nation once U.S. forces are assured the country will not become a haven for other terrorist groups.</p><p>Sgt. 1st Class Dustin Ard, a Green Beret from Idaho, died in Afghanistan’s Zabul Province on Thursday. He is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, as well as a young daughter. He would have turned 32 in October, the Washington Examiner reported.</p><p>The Green Beret was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group at Joint Base Lewis – McChord, in Washington, and was a Special Forces Communications Sergeant. He deployed twice to Afghanistan and also participated in multiple Joint Combined Exchange Training exercises in Indonesia, U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Lt. Col. Loren Bymer said.</p><p>“Sgt. 1st Class Ard’s loss is felt across our 1st Special Forces Group Family,” said Col. Owen Ray, Commander of 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). “Our priority now is to take care of his family and our Soldiers and provide the best possible care that we can during this incredible time of need."</p><p>Ard joined the Army in 2011 as a Special Forces candidate through the 18X program, Bymer said. Ard was assigned to Fort Bragg in North Carolina. His other awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Army Special Forces Tab and the Combat Infantry Badge, the military said.</p><p>Ard is the third U.S. service member to die in Afghanistan in less than two weeks. He died after disembarking a helicopter at the start of a joint mission between U.S. Army Special Forces and Afghan commandos Thursday, the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/30/us/politics/us-soldier-killed-afghanistan.html" target="_blank">New York Times first reported</a>. The U.S. State Department did not provide any further explanation of how the soldier was killed.</p><p>He was the 15th U.S. soldier to die in Afghanistan this year -- making 2019 the deadliest for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since 2014, when the combat mission Operation Enduring Freedom formally ended, according to the <a href="https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/green-beret-killed-in-action-in-afghanistan-is-survived-by-pregnant-wife-and-daughter" target="_blank">Washington Examiner</a>.</p><p>Last week, Master Sgt. Luis DeLeon-Figueroa, 31, from Chicopee, Mass., and Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, 35, of La Puente, Calif., both died from gunfire in Afghanistan’s Faryab province.</p><p>Idaho state Rep. Rod Furniss announced Ard’s death in a Facebook post Friday. The post included a photo of the late soldier in uniform, posing alongside family members, as well as a quote from his father, Bruce Ard. His father is also the former mayor of the town of Ammon, Idaho.</p><p>"We received news that we lost our son Dustin in Afghanistan. My heart has a hole so big I can hardly stand it. He was the finest young man I have ever known. Not because he was my son but because if the person he is,” Bruce Ard said in the Facebook post.</p><p>“A great son, brother, father and husband. He loved his country and was the kind of person we should all be. Son, I Love you and know we will see each other again. I will miss you every day I live without you. Love Dad," the post said.</p><p>President Trump told Fox News Radio on Thursday that negotiators were working on a drawdown from 14,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan to about 8,600, but offered assurances that the U.S. would keep a “presence” in the country.</p><p>The U.S. and the Taliban are negotiating a deal in which U.S. forces would withdraw in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not become a haven for other terrorist groups.</p><p>The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in 2001 under Operation Enduring Freedom, beginning an 18-year involvement – the longest in U.S. history. Operation Enduring Freedom ended in 2014, effectively removing most U.S. troops from the country.</p><p>In 2017, Trump ordered 4,000 additional troops be sent to Afghanistan to help Afghan forces and conduct counterterrorism operations against the ISIS terror network’s Afghan affiliate and other extremist groups, including Al Qaeda. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/-really-bad-scene-witnesses-describe-destruction-death-in-bahamas" title=""Really bad scene": Witnesses describe destruction, death in Bahamas" data-articleId="427139467" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Clement shared this video of damage to Abaco Islands in the wake of Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Really bad scene": Witnesses describe destruction, death in Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As Hurricane Dorian parked over the Bahamas for a day in a half, residents in Freeport like Jason DeGregory hunkered down in their homes.</p><p>"In Freeport, in Grand Bahamas, we have a history of major storms," DeGregory said. "But this one was different. You could feel the intensity."</p><p>Luckily for DeGregory and some others across the northern Bahamian Island, they have a phone network company called ALIV which, he says, has pretty much been a saving grace for residents. Many who have been able to communicate on the ground have noted their carrier as ALIV.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sheriff-14-year-old-confesses-to-killing-5-family-members-in-alabama-home" title="Sheriff: ﻿14-year-old confesses to killing 5 family members in Alabama home" data-articleId="427103837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/Sheriff__Teen_confesses_to_fatally_shoot_0_7634501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The sheriff’s office said the teen called police, and he allegedly admitted to the shooting during an interview." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: 14-year-old confesses to killing 5 family members in Alabama home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 07:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 08:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 14-year-old boy confessed to shooting all five members of his family at a residence in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.</p><p>The teen was "assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby," according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office .</p><p>Authorities were called early Tuesday morning to a report of five people shot at a home in Elkmont, located about 30 miles northwest of Huntsville. Three people were confirmed dead at the scene and two were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/deadly-dorian-pounds-relentlessly-at-desperate-bahamas-1" title=""Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas" data-articleId="427056341" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/Raw__First_video_of_damage_over_Abaco_0_7635608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Clement shared this video of damage to Abaco Islands in the wake of Hurricane Dorian." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"Total devastation": Hurricane Dorian levels parts of the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RAMON ESPINOSA, DANICA COTO and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 07:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 11:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Relief officials reported scenes of utter ruin Tuesday in parts of the Bahamas and rushed to deal with an unfolding humanitarian crisis in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the islands.</p><p>The Bahamian Prime Minister said the death toll has risen to 7, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.</p><p>Hubert Minnis says the deaths involved two people who were injured earlier and taken to New Providence Island. He spoke late Tuesday at a news conference.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 