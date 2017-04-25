< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Health chief says Trump working on lower-cost prescription import plan from Canada class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health-chief-says-trump-working-on-lower-cost-prescription-import-plan-from-canada" data-title="Health chief says Trump working on lower-cost prescription import plan from Canada" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health-chief-says-trump-working-on-lower-cost-prescription-import-plan-from-canada" addthis:title="Health chief says Trump working on lower-cost prescription import plan from Canada"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421285477.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421285477");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421285477-403700757"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421285477-403700757" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/prescription%20drugs%20opioids%20pain%20pills%20generic%20_00.01.36.12_1493167470508_3204453_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press
Posted Jul 31 2019 08:37AM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 08:41AM EDT working on a plan that would allow Americans to import lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says.</p><p>Azar made his comments on Tuesday during an interview with CNBC, saying he had just gotten off the phone with President Donald Trump discussing the plan.</p><p>The two were "working on a plan on how we can import drugs safely and effectively from Canada so the American people get the benefit of the deals that pharma (companies) themselves are striking with other countries," Azar said in the interview.</p><p>Eyeing his reelection campaign, Trump has made lowering prescription drug prices one of his top priorities. As a candidate, he called for allowing Americans to import prescription drugs, and recently he's backed a Florida law allowing state residents to gain access to medications from Canada. Trump is also supporting bipartisan legislation in the Senate that would limit prescription copays for people on Medicare and require drugmakers to pay the government rebates if the cost of their medications goes up faster than inflation.</p><p>Azar didn't elaborate on the administration's importation plan, but HHS has said Azar and the Republican president are very open to the importation of prescription drugs as long as it can be done safely and can deliver results for patients.</p> <div id='continue-text-421285477' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421285477' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421285477' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421285477', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421285477'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Drug prices are lower in other economically advanced countries because governments take a leading role in setting prices. But in the U.S., Medicare is not permitted to negotiate with drug companies.</p><p>Some experts have been skeptical of allowing imports from Canada, partly from concerns about whether Canadian suppliers have the capacity to meet the demands of the much larger U.S. market.</p><p>But consumer groups have strongly backed the idea, arguing that it will pressure U.S. drugmakers to reduce their prices. They also point out that the pharmaceutical industry is a global business and many of the ingredients in medications sold in the U.S. are manufactured abroad.</p><p>AARP had pushed hard for the Florida plan, saying it's possible to safely import lower-priced, equally effective drugs and it would promote worldwide price competition.</p><p>The drug industry lobby, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, has successfully blocked past efforts in Washington to allow importation. More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Ohio_man_allegedly_uses_demand_note_with_0_7564222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly used a demand note with his full name and address to rob a U.S. Bank in Cleveland." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 08:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tip for aspiring bank robbers: Don't use your real name on the slip of paper you're using to demand other people's money. </p><p>Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly tried ordering a teller to hand over the cash from a U.S. Bank location in Cleveland around 11 a.m. Monday, according to the FBI. </p><p>He's accused of passing a note to the teller — but the note was written on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles...complete with the alleged crook's full name and address.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner" title="Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'" data-articleId="421484012" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sony_creates_a_mini__air_conditioner__0_7563569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sony_creates_a_mini__air_conditioner__0_7563569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sony_creates_a_mini__air_conditioner__0_7563569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sony_creates_a_mini__air_conditioner__0_7563569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Sony_creates_a_mini__air_conditioner__0_7563569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sony, via its experimental First Flight program, created a wearable air conditioner that fits in the back pocket of a special T-shirt." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Chris Ciaccia </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>This is certainly one way to beat the heat.</p><p>Sony , via its experimental First Flight program, is crowdfunding a wearable "air conditioner" known as the Reon Pocket that people could wear as they deal with high temperatures.</p><p>According to a translated version of the website , the device would reside in a pocket of a special t-shirt and would use the Peltier effect to lower or raise a person's body temperature. It could be lowered as much as 23 degrees Fahrenheit or raised as much as 14 degrees, depending upon a person's needs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-loses-hair-in-clumps-after-nair-was-allegedly-mixed-into-conditioner-bought-at-walmart" title="Woman loses hair ‘in clumps' after Nair was allegedly mixed into conditioner bought at Walmart" data-articleId="421464945" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Woman_loses_hair____in_clumps____after_N_0_7563652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Woman_loses_hair____in_clumps____after_N_0_7563652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Woman_loses_hair____in_clumps____after_N_0_7563652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Woman_loses_hair____in_clumps____after_N_0_7563652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/Woman_loses_hair____in_clumps____after_N_0_7563652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a “very, very traumatic” experience, a Wisconsin woman’s hair fell out in clumps after Nair hair removal cream was mixed in her conditioner, according to her mother." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman loses hair ‘in clumps' after Nair was allegedly mixed into conditioner bought at Walmart</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a “very, very traumatic” experience, a Wisconsin woman’s hair fell out in clumps after Nair hair removal cream was mixed in her conditioner, according to her mother. </p><p>Ashley Rose, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, had bought Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume conditioner at her local Walmart last week. </p><p>“My daughter Ashley Rose bought some 2 days ago and someone mixed nair in her conditioner bottle!!!!” her mother Taffy Jo Timm wrote in a Facebook post. “As I speak, she is losing hair and crying!!” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script Featured Videos class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/watch-lightning-strikes-ground-outside-st-pete-clearwater-airport" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Watch: Lightning strikes ground outside St. Pete-Clearwater airport</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/watch-lightning-strikes-ground-outside-st-pete-clearwater-airport" data-title="Lightning strikes outside Pinellas Co. airport" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/watch-lightning-strikes-ground-outside-st-pete-clearwater-airport" addthis:title="Lightning strikes outside Pinellas Co. airport" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" > <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" data-title="Man allegedly robs bank with demand note with name" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" addthis:title="Man allegedly robs bank with demand note with name" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-demands-changes-after-teen-athlete-s-death" > <h3>Family demands changes after teen athlete's death</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/family-demands-changes-after-teen-athlete-s-death" data-title="Family demands changes after teen athlete's death" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/family-demands-changes-after-teen-athlete-s-death" addthis:title="Family demands changes after teen athlete's death" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner" > <h3>Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner" data-title="Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner" addthis:title="Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Harrell&#x2c;&#x20;54&#x2c;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;tried&#x20;ordering&#x20;a&#x20;teller&#x20;to&#x20;hand&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;cash&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Bank&#x20;location&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;around&#x20;11&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;Division&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x20;via&#x20;WJW&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-demands-changes-after-teen-athlete-s-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family demands changes after teen athlete's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;media&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x20;special&#x20;T-shirt&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Reon&#x20;Pocket&#x20;device&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sony&#x20;First&#x20;Flight&#x20;program&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-county-launches-non-emergency-311-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County launches non-emergency 311 service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/class-action-lawsuit-filed-following-massive-capital-one-data-breach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 