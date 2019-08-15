< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Helicopter pilot becomes 1st female Marine to pilot F-35 jet fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Helicopter pilot becomes 1st female Marine to pilot F-35 jet&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/helicopter-pilot-becomes-1st-female-marine-to-pilot-f-35-jet" data-title="Helicopter pilot becomes 1st female Marine to pilot F-35 jet" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/helicopter-pilot-becomes-1st-female-marine-to-pilot-f-35-jet" addthis:title="Helicopter pilot becomes 1st female Marine to pilot F-35 jet"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423978533.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423978533");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" Capt. Anneliese Satz conducts pre-flight checks prior to a training flight aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ashley Phillips) Anneliese Satz conducts pre-flight checks prior to a training flight aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ashley Phillips) Anneliese Satz puts on her flight helmet prior to a training flight aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ashley Phillips) Anneliese Satz conducts pre-flight checks prior to a training flight aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ashley Phillips) Posted Aug 15 2019 03:30PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 03:39PM EDT

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) - A former commercial helicopter pilot has become the first female Marine to pilot the F-35, a next-generation joint strike fighter aircraft.

The Island Packet reports Capt. Anneliese Satz completed her fighter jet training this summer at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, South Carolina.

Satz trained in Mississippi, Florida and Texas over the past four years before arriving in Beaufort last summer to train in the F-35B Lightning II. A station statement says Satz's aircraft is a supersonic stealth vessel designed to operate from short-field bases and near front-line combat zones.

The statement says the 29-year-old Satz credits her history as a commercial helicopter pilot as what prepared her for a career in military aviation. 