<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411744380" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411744380" data-article-version="1.0">Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411744380" data-article-version="1.0">Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket</h1> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <figcaption>Photo credit: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba</figcaption> </figure> </aside> 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411744380-411744355" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/canada%20teen%20speeding_1560161667778.jpg_7369068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/canada%20teen%20speeding_1560161667778.jpg_7369068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/hot-chicken-wings-blamed-for-canada-teen-s-105-mph-speeding-ticket">FOX News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-411744380").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-411744380").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411744380" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CANADA (FOX NEWS)</strong> - Blame it on the chicken wings.</p><p>A teen driver in Canada who was busted for speeding said he was driving so fast because he had eaten hot chicken wings and really needed to use the bathroom.</p><p>The 16-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Camaro when he was pulled over in the Canadian province of Manitoba last week, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.</p><p>He had been caught driving at 105 mph, authorities said. 