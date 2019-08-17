< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <section id="story424284690" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424284690" data-article-version="1.0">Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited to funeral</h1> </header> fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/hundreds-come-to-honor-el-paso-victim-after-public-invited-to-funeral" data-title="Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited to funeral" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/hundreds-come-to-honor-el-paso-victim-after-public-invited-to-funeral" addthis:title="Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited to funeral"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424284690.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424284690");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424284690-424284651"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Well wishers stand in line to pay their respects to Margie Reckard, who was shot and killed in the El Paso mass shooting. Her husband, Antonio Basco, invited the public to attend the memorial in her honor. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Well wishers stand in line to pay their respects to Margie Reckard, who was shot and killed in the El Paso mass shooting. Her husband, Antonio Basco, invited the public to attend the memorial in her honor. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424284690-424284651" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/GettyImages-1162020361_1566018403331_7599461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Well wishers stand in line to pay their respects to Margie Reckard, who was shot and killed in the El Paso mass shooting. Her husband, Antonio Basco, invited the public to attend the memorial in her honor. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Well wishers stand in line to pay their respects to Margie Reckard, who was shot and killed in the El Paso mass shooting. Her husband, Antonio Basco, invited the public to attend the memorial in her honor. By JAMIE STENGLE and RUSSELL CONTRERAS, Associated Press Posted Aug 17 2019 01:09AM EDT Feeling heartbroken and alone after her death, Reckard's companion of 22 years, Antonio Basco, had welcomed anyone to attend.</p><p>"I arrived here this morning," said Ballard, 38, who lived in New York City during the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. "His story moved me."</p><p>The service was moved from a funeral home to La Paz Faith Memorial & Spiritual Center to accommodate the crowd. Vocalists and musicians volunteered to help, including a mariachi band. Before entering the funeral home, someone gave him a gift that appeared to be an El Paso t-shirt.</p><p>"I love y'all, man," Basco said, before breaking down.</p><p>As the line swelled, Basco came back out to thank attendees personally for coming. People crowded around to hug and touch him. Basco appeared overwhelmed that strangers were now running toward him to show love and offer condolences.</p><p>Moments later, mariachis walked through the crowd singing "Amor Eterno," the 1984 ballad by the late Juan Gabriel, that has become an anthem for El Paso following the shooting. Some attendees sang along. Others sobbed and got out of line.</p><p>Jason Medina, 42, of El Paso, said he had to come. Wearing a black and red zoot suit, Medina stood quietly in line and waited for his chance to say goodbye to someone he never knew. "I know her now," Medina said. "We're all family, bro."</p><p>Johnson, who is also a pastor, headed the service. Funeral home staff urged attendees to be patient as people began rotating in and out of the service amid scorching heat.</p><p>Reckard had children from a previous marriage who travelled from out of town to the funeral. But Johnson said that for Basco, Reckard was "his life, his soul mate, his best friend." The couple had a car wash business, he said.</p><p>"Probably some people have felt like Mr. Tony in a time of death - they felt like they were alone and nobody was around," Johnson said.</p><p>On Tuesday, Perches posted on Facebook a photo of a bereft Basco kneeling by a candlelight memorial. The post welcomed anyone to attend Reckard's funeral and soon drew thousands of comments and shares.</p><p>Perches is among local funeral homes offering free services for the 22 people killed. In the days after the shooting, Basco told El Paso television station KFOX that Reckard's kindness and selflessness was incomparable. "When I met her she was an angel and she still is," Basco said.</p><p>Her son, Harry Dean Reckard, told The New York Times that when he and his brother and sister were children, the family didn't have much money and frequently moved. He said his mother would sometimes work at fast food restaurants or as a hotel housekeeper to add to what her husband earned as a truck driver.</p><p>"As a kid, I just remember her feeding us and trying to provide for us the best that she could," said Harry Dean Reckard, who lives in Omaha, Nebraska.</p><p>He said that after his father died in 1995, his mother began a relationship with Basco. The couple had moved to El Paso a few years ago. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/South_Carolina_man_nearly_hit_by_lightni_0_7600779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man in South Carolina experienced a close call when he was nearly struck by a bolt of lightning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video shows man nearly struck by lightning in South Carolina</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 12:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 12:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man walking through a South Carolina school campus was nearly hit by lightning, security camera showed.</p><p>The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the Academy for Technology and Academics in Conway on Thursday.</p><p>The video showed school counselor Romulus McNeill holding an umbrella and walking on the sidewalk as a lightning bolt struck nearby. The strike startled him, causing him to drop his umbrella as he jumped.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pennsylvania-couple-accused-of-faking-baby-s-birth-death-to-collect-cash-and-gifts" title="Pennsylvania couple accused of faking baby's birth, death to collect cash and gifts" data-articleId="424379567" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/68609519_474837766650732_6559089095979565056_n_1566096426404_7600537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy:&nbsp;Cynthia DiLascio" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pennsylvania couple accused of faking baby's birth, death to collect cash and gifts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pennsylvania couple who reportedly set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations in the wake of their newborn son’s death are now being accused by police of faking the child’s entire existence as part of a ruse to collect cash and gifts from their friends, family and community.</p><p>Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang, of Friedens, were hit with misdemeanor theft charges in Westmoreland and Somerset counties this week after police searched their home and found a doll that resembled the infant seen in photos the couple says was of their son, Easton, WTAE reported , citing court documents.</p><p>“I don’t know what their motive was – to hurt your family and everybody? It’s just sick,” Cynthia DiLascio, a friend who organized a baby shower for the couple in May and later reported them to police, told the station.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/getting-killed-by-police-a-leading-cause-of-death-for-young-american-black-men-study-finds" title="Getting killed by police a leading cause of death for young American black men, study finds" data-articleId="424375489" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Getting killed by police a leading cause of death for young American black men, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 DC staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Getting killed by police is a leading cause of death for young black men and boys in the U.S., a new study finds.</p><p>Black men and boys are 2.5 times more likely than white men and boys to die during a police encounter, according to the study published this month in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.</p><p>Overall, about one in 1,000 black men and boys in the U.S. can expect to die at the hands of a police officer. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/church-of-scientology-faces-lawsuit-from-four-women"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/scientology%203_1566185633975.jpg_7601416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="scientology 3_1566185633975.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Church of Scientology faces lawsuit from four women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-in-deadly-pinellas-shooting-held-on-no-bond"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Biggs%202_1566168302675.jpg_7601142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Biggs 2_1566168302675.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No bond for man charged in deadly shooting in Pinellas County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-man-nearly-struck-by-lightning-in-south-carolina"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/storyful%20lightning%20conway%20sc_1566102430830.jpg_7600830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Horry County Schools via Storyful)" title="storyful lightning conway sc_1566102430830.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows man nearly struck by lightning in South Carolina</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-paralympic-athlete-represents-usa-playing-table-tennis-at-2019-parapan-american-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/vlcsnap-2019-08-17-23h50m20s655_1566100373934_7600822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-17-23h50m20s655_1566100373934.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local paralympic athlete represents USA playing table tennis at 2019 Parapan American Games</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> 