Los Angeles police on Saturday said the late-comic book legend Stan Lee's one-time partner and business manager has been arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant, in a collaborative effort with the Scottsdale and Phoenix police departments in Arizona.
Keya Morgan, also known as Keyarash Mazhari, 43, was arrested Saturday morning, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department.
"Morgan will go before a judge and eventually extradited to Los Angeles to face charges," according to the statement. His bail was set at $300,000.