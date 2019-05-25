One of the rides at Castle Park malfunctioned Saturday afternoon. Witnesses say one of the logs on the Log Ride flipped over, throwing the riders into the water, trapping some under the log.

The Castle Park amusement park is located at 3500 Polk Street in Riverside, California. The park remains open, but the Log Ride is closed as officials investigate the cause of the accident.

There is no confirmation of how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries at this time.