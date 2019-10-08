< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431626285" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431626285" data-article-version="1.0">Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall</h1> </header> stitches from fall&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/jimmy-carter-builds-habitat-for-humanity-home-in-tennessee-despite-black-eye-stitches-from-fall" data-title="Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/jimmy-carter-builds-habitat-for-humanity-home-in-tennessee-despite-black-eye-stitches-from-fall" addthis:title="Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431626285.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431626285");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431626285-431626291"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jimmy Carter working on a house for Habitat for Humanity.&nbsp;(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jimmy Carter working on a house for Habitat for Humanity. (Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431626285-431626291" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jimmy Carter working on a house for Habitat for Humanity.&nbsp;(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jimmy Carter working on a house for Habitat for Humanity. By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/jimmy-carter-builds-habitat-for-humanity-home-in-tennessee-despite-black-eye-stitches-from-fall">Stephen Sorace. Fox News </a> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> (FOX News)</strong> - Former President Jimmy Carter sported a bandage over his left eye Monday as he helped build a home with Habitat for Humanity in Tennessee just one day after suffering a fall.</p><p>Carter, 95, needed 14 stitches above his brow after falling in his Plains, Ga., home early Sunday. But the oldest living U.S. president didn't let the injury keep him from helping the nonprofit Christian housing organization.</p><p>"I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses," Carter told a crowd at a charity concert Sunday evening in Music City when addressing his brief hospital visit.</p><p>He stayed true to his word Monday, participating in his 36th building project with Habitat for Humanity.</p><p>Carter, whose birthday was Oct. 1, appeared at the build site with his left eye swollen and bruised. He had a white bandage above his eye. "With our freedom, every one of us can make a basic decision. ... 'What kind of person do I, myself, choose to be?'"</p><p>He said every person "can be a complete success in the eyes of God."</p><p>Carter, who served as the 39th commander in chief from 1977 until 1981, has suffered health issues over the last several years. He broke his hip after a fall in his home this past May and underwent successful surgery. Brendan Bialy completed Marine Corps boot camp last month.&nbsp;&nbsp;(Grace Kindred/U.S. Marine Corps)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colorado school shooting hero now officially a Marine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Gearty, Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 08:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Colorado teen who helped stop a school shooting in May has graduated from Marine Corps boot camp, where he is said to have further distinguished himself as his platoon's honor man.</p><p>Pfc. Brendan Bialy, 18, of Castle Rock, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training Sept. 20, Stars & Stripes reported .</p><p>Bialy tackled one of two shooters at STEM School outside Denver on May 7.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/18-inmates-baptized-at-south-carolina-jail-this-weekend" title="18 inmates baptized at South Carolina jail this weekend" data-articleId="431619441" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/baptizing%20inmates_1570525990816.jpg_7690491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/baptizing%20inmates_1570525990816.jpg_7690491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/baptizing%20inmates_1570525990816.jpg_7690491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/baptizing%20inmates_1570525990816.jpg_7690491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/baptizing%20inmates_1570525990816.jpg_7690491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Darlington County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>18 inmates baptized at South Carolina jail this weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Charlotte </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 05:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A South Carolina jail took to social media on Sunday to share some inspiring news with the public. </p><p>According to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, 18 inmates at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center were baptized this weekend under the guidance and supervision of local ministers. </p><p>"Jail doesn't have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever," the sheriff's office shared in their post on Facebook. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/judge-tammy-kemp-defends-hugging-amber-guyger-giving-her-a-bible" title="Judge Tammy Kemp defends hugging Amber Guyger, giving her a Bible" data-articleId="431619136" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/07/Kemp-Guyger-hug_1570496890780_7690100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/07/Kemp-Guyger-hug_1570496890780_7690100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/07/Kemp-Guyger-hug_1570496890780_7690100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/07/Kemp-Guyger-hug_1570496890780_7690100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/07/Kemp-Guyger-hug_1570496890780_7690100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge Tammy Kemp defends hugging Amber Guyger, giving her a Bible</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 09:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 08 2019 05:10AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas County Judge Tammy Kemp is breaking her silence after she presided over the Amber Guyger murder trial.</p><p>The judge has received criticism and even a formal complaint after she was seen hugging Guyger and giving her a Bible after the former Dallas police officer was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.</p><p>Judge Kemp spent a lot of time inside of her chambers reflecting on the Amber Guyger case during and after the highly-publicized trial that featured many memorable moments.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/deputies-marion-county-man-strangled-drowned-children-after-killing-wife"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Marion_County_man_charged_with_killing_c_0_7690736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marion_County_man_charged_with_killing_c_0_20191008125101"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Marion County man strangled, drowned children after killing wife</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/kroger-joins-walgreens-walmart-in-ending-sales-of-e-cigarettes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/E-cig_1570532588083_7690615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file image shows a woman smoking an e-cigarette. (Photo by Michal Fludra/Corbis via Getty Images)" title="526680282_1570532588083-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kroger joins Walgreens, Walmart in ending sales of e-cigarettes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-the-steamrolla-returns-to-his-tampa-roots-ahead-of-his-biggest-ufc-fight-yet"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/MATT%20FREVOLA%202_1570525404782.jpg_7690488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MATT FREVOLA 2_1570525404782.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Steamrolla' returns to his Tampa roots ahead of his biggest UFC fight yet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-students-aim-to-change-law-on-state-english-language-exam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_1_7690459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_1_20191008033446"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hillsborough students aim to change law on state English language exam</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/colorado-school-shooting-hero-now-officially-a-marine" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/Pfc%20Brendan%20Bialy_1570538575080.jpg_7690802_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pfc&#x2e;&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Bialy&#x20;completed&#x20;Marine&#x20;Corps&#x20;boot&#x20;camp&#x20;last&#x20;month&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Grace&#x20;Kindred&#x2f;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Marine&#x20;Corps&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Colorado school shooting hero now officially a Marine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/state-prosecutors-want-pipe-bomb-suspect-to-stay-behind-bars" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/michelle%20kolts%20first%20appearance_1570537852148.jpg_7690631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/michelle%20kolts%20first%20appearance_1570537852148.jpg_7690631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/michelle%20kolts%20first%20appearance_1570537852148.jpg_7690631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/michelle%20kolts%20first%20appearance_1570537852148.jpg_7690631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/michelle%20kolts%20first%20appearance_1570537852148.jpg_7690631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State prosecutors want pipe bomb suspect to stay behind bars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jimmy-carter-builds-habitat-for-humanity-home-in-tennessee-despite-black-eye-stitches-from-fall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/08/getty%20jimmy%20carter_1570536934299.jpg_7690630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jimmy&#x20;Carter&#x20;working&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;house&#x20;for&#x20;Habitat&#x20;for&#x20;Humanity&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/several-arrested-in-florida-retail-theft-investigations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Several arrested in Florida retail theft investigations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/kroger-joins-walgreens-walmart-in-ending-sales-of-e-cigarettes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/E-cig_1570532588083_7690615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/E-cig_1570532588083_7690615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/E-cig_1570532588083_7690615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/E-cig_1570532588083_7690615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/08/E-cig_1570532588083_7690615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;smoking&#x20;an&#x20;e-cigarette&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michal&#x20;Fludra&#x2f;Corbis&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kroger joins Walgreens, Walmart in ending sales of e-cigarettes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> 