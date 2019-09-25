< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kids cheer on classmate in wheelchair, help him score during basketball game Kids cheer on classmate in wheelchair, help him score during basketball game Sep 21 2019 07:40PM EDT 21 2019 07:40PM (Topsail Elementary School via Storyful) (Topsail Elementary School via Storyful) (Topsail Elementary School via Storyful) </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429798858" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HAMPSTEAD, NC (FOX 13)</strong> - Students at an elementary school in North Carolina made sure to include a classmate with special needs during a game of basketball at recess.</p><p>Topsail Elementary School said one of their teachers captured video of a group of fifth graders playing with a third grade student from the school's adaptive Exceptional Children's (EC) program.</p><p>The boys could be seen cheering for the boy as one student pushed his wheelchair forward. When his shot came up short, another child picked up the ball and dunked it for him. They then loudly cheered and high-fived him for the score.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftopsailelementary%2Fvideos%2F441676559888772%2F&show_text=0&width=267" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="267">

This wasn't the first time the boys played with kids in the school's EC program. The school said the students had included the same classmate as well as others with special needs in a game the previous day.

Continue reading below

"Some lessons can't be taught in a classroom," the school said in its caption for the video.

Commenters praised the boys for including their classmate in the game.

"The joy on all of their faces is a beautiful thing! My heart is full watching it!" one person wrote.

"That is absolutely awesome! What great kids!" another said.

