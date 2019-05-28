< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- <article>
<section id="story409295684" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409295684" data-article-version="1.0">Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, killing 2</h1>
</header> addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/knife-wielding-man-attacks-schoolgirls-in-japan-killing-2" data-title="Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, killing 2" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/knife-wielding-man-attacks-schoolgirls-in-japan-killing-2" addthis:title="Knife-wielding man attacks schoolgirls in Japan, killing 2"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409295684.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409295684");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409295684-409295658"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409295684-409295658" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/JAPAN_STABBING_SCENE__AERIALS__VO___LKFUDMD.mp4.00_00_36_43.Still001_1559043173699_7317667_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/knife-wielding-man-attacks-schoolgirls-in-japan-killing-2">MARI YAMAGUCHI and JAE HONG, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:33AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409295684").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409295684").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409295684" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>KAWASAKI, Japan (AP)</strong> - A man carrying a knife in each hand and screaming "I will kill you!" attacked a group of schoolgirls near a school bus parked at a bus stop just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, killing two and injuring 17 before killing himself, officials said.</p><p>Most of the victims were students at a Catholic elementary school who were lined up at the bus stop near Noborito Park in the city of Kawasaki when a man in his 50s began slashing them with knives. City officials, quoting police, said the suspect was captured but died from a self-inflicted slash in his neck.</p><p>Witnesses described a hellish scene: children and adults falling to the ground, some with their shirts soaked with blood, dozens of children running and screaming for help, and school bags and books scattered on the ground.</p><p>"I heard a scream so I stopped and turned around to see what happened. It was not a normal tone of voice," said Yasuko Atsukata. She said she saw one person collapse, and then another. His identity and motive weren't immediately known.</p><p>Kawasaki city official Masami Arai said most of the injured were students at Caritas Gakuen, a local Catholic school founded by Soeurs de la Charite de Quebec, an organization of Catholic nuns in Quebec City in Canada. Arai said three of the injuries were serious.</p><p>"We have sad news that one of our students was killed in the attack," school director Hiroaki Takamatsu said at a news conference, choked with emotion. "I don't know what to say to our students and their parents."</p><p>Kanagawa prefectural police confirmed 17 people were injured and three others had died, including a man "who is not a victim but linked to the case." Police identified two of the dead as 11-year-old Hanako Kuribayashi and Satoshi Oyama, a 39-year-old government employee who was taking his child to the bus stop.</p><p>Hospital officials said both had been slashed in the head, chest and face.</p><p>Witnesses said that as the attack unfolded, the bus driver shouted at the attacker, and as he was running away he cut his own neck, collapsing in a pool of blood as police seized him.</p><p>Japanese media including public broadcaster NHK said he was a 51-year-old resident of the city and that police found two more knives in his knapsack in addition to the two he was holding.</p><p>Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside an orange tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the injured to ambulances.</p><p>Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was outraged by the attack.</p><p>"Many small children were victimized, and I feel strong resentment," Abe said as he was hosting President Donald Trump on a four-day state visit, which ended Tuesday. "I will take all possible measures to protect the safety of children."</p><p>Although Japan has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, it has had a series of high-profile killings, including in 2016 when a former employee at a home for the disabled allegedly killed 19 people and injured more than 20 others.</p><p>Also in 2016, a man stabbed four people at a library in northeastern Japan, allegedly for mishandling his questions. No one was killed. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401399" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/viral-photo-shows-child-cling-to-marietta-officer" title="Viral photo shows child cling to Marietta officer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/27/Young_child_clings_to_officer_0_7317601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Young child clings to officer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Viral photo shows child cling to Marietta officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Laura Neal </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:01AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother was charged with DUI in Marietta after crashing her car with her toddler strapped in the back. What’s getting people's attention is a picture of a Marietta police officer holding the clinging child while police find the young boy place to stay.</p><p>The crash happened 7:30 Saturday morning. Police said Daniella Beausoleil was under the influence when she crashed into a small retaining wall in front of an apartment complex at 1295 Franklin Dr. in Marietta. She failed a field sobriety test and is charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.</p><p>“It’s important to make sure the child is safe and we still have to uphold the law and unfortunately in this instance that mother was under the influence and had to face those charges,” said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mexican-officials-246-cocaine-packages-extracted-from-body-of-man-who-died-mid-flight" title="Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SONORA, Mexico (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Attorney General's office in Mexico's Sonora state said forensics staff members have found over 200 bags of cocaine inside the body of a man who died onboard a plane. According to information made available on Sunday via the office's unverified Twitter and Facebook pages, said the body is that of a 42-year-old man of Japanese origin who was only identified as Udo N. The plane was flying from Mexico City to Tokyo's Narita Airport, but the man is noted to have come from Bogota, Columbia. The incident, according to the statement, was reported by officials at the General Ignacio Pesqueira García International Airport in Hermosillo early Friday morning, when the plane made an emergency landing. The man was later declared dead by paramedics on the ground. Forensics staff members, according to officials, found 246 bags of cocaine inside the man's stomach and intestines. The man's cause of death is noted to be cerebral edema from a hypertensive crisis, due to a narcotic overdose. Information from the investigation will be sent to Mexican federal prosecutors. FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sit-study-fetch-a-bachelor-s-degree-in-dog-training" title="Sit. Study. Fetch a bachelor's degree in dog training." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GettyImages-80842786_1558983623143_7316254_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sit. Study. Fetch a bachelor's degree in dog training.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Esch, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 02:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Luna the springer spaniel is learning to sniff out a troublesome golf course fungus in return for a tennis ball while helping her handler fetch a new breed of bachelor's degree.</p><p>The four-year program in "canine training and management" officially launches this fall at the State University of New York at Cobleskill amid a surge in demand for specially trained dogs to detect security threats and assist veterans in the wake of 9/11.</p><p>While several institutions hand out training certificates and at least one small private college, Bergin University of Canine Studies in Penngrove, 